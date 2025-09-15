Fianna Gael Irish Presidential candidate Heather Humphries husband was in the Orange Order over 50 years ago. So what?

The Irish Daily Mail managed to get an amazing exclusive that an Ulster Protestant man was once a member of the Orange Order. Not only that, but an Ulster Protestant woman once attended Orange Order parades as a kid. Amazing, eh? In other news, the Pope is Catholic, gravity is still in operation, and DUP politicians remain cross about something or another.

He was a member over 50 years ago, well before he met Heather Humphries.

I think this is one of those occasions when the evasiveness and cover-up are worse than the allegation. She would have been better just being honest about the situation.

