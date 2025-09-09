Deborah Erskine MLA Highlights Lack of Maternity Provisions for MLAs

Today the ‘Belfast Newsletter’ highlights that Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine is stepping back from her role as she prepares for the birth of her first child.

The paper quotes her as saying

“This week I received a health reality check and, on medical advice, I’ve had to step back from Stormont duties earlier than planned. While MLAs don’t have formal maternity leave (except a recent mechanism whereby I can allocate someone to vote on my behalf during Assembly votes), like any parent, I always intended to take time with my family after the birth of the baby, and now that will begin a little earlier.”

The lack of formal maternity leave for legislators is a fact of life across Britain and Ireland seems to be due to a technicality, legislators are not employees but are instead officeholders elected to their position. In Westminster a few years ago Stella Creasy advocated for securing maternity leave rights for MPs, but today only government ministers can avail of the right. MPs, MLAs, TDs, MSPs and AMs however have to take a more informal approach when they need time away from work to spend with their families.

