Deborah Erskine MLA Highlights Lack of Maternity Provisions for MLAs

| Readers 0
photo of baby holding person's fingers
Photo by Liv Bruce on Unsplash

Today the ‘Belfast Newsletter’ highlights that Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine is stepping back from her role as she prepares for the birth of her first child.

The paper quotes her as saying

“This week I received a health reality check and, on medical advice, I’ve had to step back from Stormont duties earlier than planned. While MLAs don’t have formal maternity leave (except a recent mechanism whereby I can allocate someone to vote on my behalf during Assembly votes), like any parent, I always intended to take time with my family after the birth of the baby, and now that will begin a little earlier.”

The lack of formal maternity leave for legislators is a fact of life across Britain and Ireland seems to be due to a technicality, legislators are not employees but are instead officeholders elected to their position. In Westminster a few years ago Stella Creasy advocated for securing maternity leave rights for MPs, but today only government ministers can avail of the right. MPs, MLAs, TDs, MSPs and AMs however have to take a more informal approach when they need time away from work to spend with their families.

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Terry Maguire

Would a No-Fault Compensation Scheme bring about the needed transformation of our Health and Social Care Services?

Slugger O'Toole

The Daily Thread For Tuesday 9th September 2025

Mick Fealty

Gazing into the smallest Irish presidential election field in a generation?

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation