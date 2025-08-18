Belfast’s Grace Chambers, 97, makes history with 250 Parkruns…

Some of you will know that away from the grind of current affairs, I’m also a parkrun run director. For those who haven’t come across it, parkrun is a free, weekly 5k held all over the UK and Ireland. It helps people get fitter, but just as importantly it builds a sense of community and routine – a proper win-win.

So it gladdens the heart to see the story of Grace Chambers. From the BBC:

Grace Chambers, aged 97, has become Europe’s oldest Parkrunner to reach the 250 run milestone. She has just completed the 5k run at Ormeau Park in south Belfast. Grace had heart surgery four weeks ago but that didn’t stop her taking part in the run on Saturday. On completing the run Grace said she was “over the moon” to have finished.

“I feel glad I’ve done it as there was always a possibility that I wouldn’t but I never look negatively at things, if I set a goal I try to achieve it and if I don’t do it the first time I try it again and again and again,” she said. For many people, never mind an 88-year-old recovering from serious, invasive surgery, running is not top of the to-do list.

But Grace’s Parkrun journey began when a staff member on her rehabilitation team, who volunteered at Ormeau Parkrun, suggested she might enjoy coming along. With a bit of encouragement from one of her daughters, Grace went to do her first Parkrun in 2016 and said she became the talk of the event. “Everyone kept saying: ‘This woman in her 80s has turned up thinking she can do a parkrun.’ Well I certainly showed them,” she said, laughing.

Grace became a regular at the community event and broke numerous records for runners in her age category in her first year.

“I just love it, all the people you meet, it’s just wonderful – people from all over Northern Ireland come and mix at Parkrun and you wouldn’t have had people from all the communities mixing like that when I was growing up,” she said.

Grace’s preparations for her 250th run hit a snag when she had a heart surgery four weeks ago, but she only missed one week during her recovery. “I told the surgeon I was going to test out his work, I’ve got a new valve, why would I not use it,” she said.

Dr Jonny Mailey, from the cardiology unit at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital, performed the keyhole valve replacement on Grace in July and came along to support her run. “She’s fantastic and what she has achieved is unbelievable,” he said. “It really is testament to her as a person.”