There is still much work to do to save the Belfast Assembly Rooms…

Speech by John Gray, Convenor of the Assembly Rooms Alliance, at a ‘Manifestation’ held on 14 June 2025

Thank you for coming once again to support the campaign of the Assembly Rooms Alliance to save the Assembly Rooms. When you read press reports at the end of last month you could have been forgiven for concluding that the battle was won – that the City Council had purchased the building for public and cultural purposes.

Thus It appeared that the four year campaign of the Alliance, once a matter of crying in the wilderness, had achieved this crucial objective. We briefly thought so too and expected to meet the council’s party leaders and key officials on the 29th May but on the very eve of that meeting it was cancelled without explanation. Clearly something had gone wrong.

Indeed it had. Quite simply the Council and the owners of the building, Castlebrooke, had not agreed the purchase. So when the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee met on the 30th the matter was merely deferred.

I am reminded of the old ditty about the grand old Duke of York who marched his 10,000 men to the top of the hill and then marched them down again. Yet I am confident that we are not actually back at the bottom of the hill. At the beginning of the year we secured the highly influential support of the World Monuments Fund, other significant organisations have followed their example, and crucially we know that there is strong all party support amongst councillors for acquiring the Assembly Rooms and indeed that the Council has agreed in principal to do so.

What the impediment to clinching the deal for purchase is we do not know. We do know that the negotiations have gone on since last autumn – an unconscionably long time. These matters are obscured by that familiar cloud known as ‘commercial confidentiality’ which obscures so much Council business. Are Castlebrooke holding out for more than the Council can offer, which is a sum governed by the assessment of the district valuer? Are they prevaricating in the hope of getting a better offer and perhaps to create the boutique hotel that they originally envisaged, a truly unacceptable idea. This can only be mere speculation. Set against such fears council officers are positive about the possibilities of the deal being done in the near future. Let us hope so.

What we do know is that Castlebrooke are unfit owners of the Assembly Rooms which they have allowed to fall into a semi-ruinous state, just as their overall Tribeca scheme is in ruins, and literally in the case of many of the buildings that they own. Even the office for Tribeca just across the street is closed and semi-derelict.

If Castlebrooke hold out and refuse to accept the Council’s offer for the building the Council has agreed that it will proceed with vesting. That would have to be done without undue delay.

It is eternally argued that we must be patient but the Assembly Rooms cannot wait. On every day that passes the building decays further and becomes ever more endangered. Extraordinarily protective boarding has been removed from some of the ground floor windows this surely an invitation to catastrophe.

We still believe that the best option for the building is for it to come into Council ownership.

If that does happen the Council will have to consider the various possible options for the use of the building. Here we will remind those involved that the Assembly Rooms Alliance has campaigned for the building to be saved for ‘public and cultural purposes’, and hence would bitterly oppose any leasing of the building for private and non-cultural purposes.

What we have proposed is that the building should be leased to a new over-arching trust which would have responsibility for renovating and developing the building for multi-faceted cultural purposes.

We have been clear on our preferred uses of the building and ones which we believe can give it a viable future.

The magnificent banking hall can accommodate audiences of 200 or more and can become the venue for concerts, conferences, exhibitions, theatre and private functions.

Exhibition space will also explore the history of the building and of Belfast in the Enlightenment era.

The proposed Museum of the Troubles and Peace has also emerged as the prime candidate to be the lead tenant in the rest of the building. We in the Assembly Rooms Alliance have worked closely with MOTAP over the last three years and have every confidence in them.

Crucially MOTAP is committed to exploring our Troubles and Peace Process without fear or favour.

The Assembly Rooms offers them a central and neutral venue.

Their proposal will be enabling for our own communities and visitors from afar.

We have been open and public about our proposals. If there are other proposals we are unaware of them. If or when the time comes for the Council to do its options appraisal it is vital that all proposals should be open to public scrutiny. We would expect that for ourselves. Others should expect no less.

We have held these annual demonstrations in conjunction with the Harps Alive Festival which we organise in partnership with Cruit Eireann/ Harp Ireland. It is an obvious link because it was here in 1792 that that celebrated last assembly of the blind harpers of Ireland took place.

That calls to mind Thomas Moore’s well known song;

The harp that once through Tara’s Halls,

The soul of music shed,

Now hangs as mute on Tara’s walls,

As if that soul were fled.

Yet it has certainly not fled from Belfast – today there are multiple harping events across the city culminating in a gala concert tonight in St George’s on High Street. Where the harp is mute is where, above all other places, it should be played – in the Assembly Rooms. We are determined to ensure that that day will come.

