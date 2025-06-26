New study claims a £100 increase in the average household rates bill could solve Northern Ireland’s water infrastructure crisis…

From John Campbell at the BBC:

A £100 increase in the average household rates bill could largely solve Northern Ireland’s water infrastructure crisis, a new report has suggested. The study was commissioned by the bodies representing the construction industry, housing associations and the NI Chamber of Commerce. The increased rates payments would be accompanied by borrowing by NI Water.

I always get a bit suspicious when claims come wrapped in nice, round numbers, it usually screams back of the envelope maths. That said, there’s no denying we have a real problem. Years of underinvestment in our water infrastructure are now biting us hard. It’s stalling housing developments, throttling growth, and leaving us all stuck with questionable tap water. Whether the numbers are precise or padded, the underlying issue is crystal clear: we can’t keep kicking the can down the road.

Personally, I think the best move would be to mutualise NI Water, like they successfully did with Dŵr Cymru in Wales. Either that, or take a bolder step and merge it with Irish Water to create an all-island utility. That wouldn’t just bring economies of scale and better coordination — it could also open the door to EU funding and loans, which we’re currently locked out of thanks to the UK’s glorious solo act of self sabotage.

