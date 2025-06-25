Zohran Mamdani is poised to become the Democratic nominee for New York mayor…

From the BBC:

The 33-year-old socialist declared victory in the city’s Democratic primary on Tuesday, defeating his main rival and political veteran Andrew Cuomo who previously served as state governor.

“Tonight we made history,” Mamdani said in his victory speech. If elected, he would be the first Muslim and Indian American to lead the nation’s largest city.

Cuomo, 67, was attempting to pull off a comeback after resigning from office in 2021 over a sexual harassment scandal. He congratulated his opponent for a “really smart and great campaign”.

Cuomo was seen as a moderate and the establishment favourite, known across the country after his governorship during the Covid pandemic.

Mamdani is a millennial outsider who was fairly unknown until recently.

Born in Uganda, his family moved to New York City when he was seven. He has posted one campaign video entirely in Urdu and mixed in Bollywood film clips. In another, he speaks Spanish.

Mamdani’s strong support of Palestinians and criticism of Israel put him at odds with most of the Democratic establishment.

He went viral during his campaign for videos where he questioned NYC voters who swung for Trump in the November election.

He asked what issues led them to cast their ballots for the Republican president and what it would take for them to swing Democrat.

Mamdani’s platform includes free public buses, universal childcare, freezing rent in subsidised units, and city-run grocery stores – all paid for by new taxes on the rich.

“This is a city where one in four of its people are living in poverty, a city where 500,000 kids go to sleep hungry every night,” he told the BBC at a recent event.

“And ultimately, it’s a city that is in danger of losing that which it makes it so special.”

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders, also democratic socialists, endorsed Mamdani during his campaign.