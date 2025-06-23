Catholic recruitment to the PSNI hit a record low of 17% last year…

From the Irish News:

A Freedom of Information request obtained by The Irish News shows that Catholics made up 26.8% of new recruits in 2021 and 21.8% of recruits in 2022. This was followed by an increase in 2023 to 25.6% of new recruits. However, the figure dipped by 8.5 percentage points in 2024 with Catholics making up just 17.1% of new hires.

Sometimes we think nothing ever changes in this place, but that’s not true. Sometimes things get worse.

I wrote about this issue back in 2018 and 2021, and due to the NI inertia field, many of the same issues are still there.

Frankly, reading some of their Glassdoor reviews, it is amazing the PSNI can get anyone to be a peeler, never mind Catholics. A few choice extracts from reviews:

Management – I think we all wonder if they were ever actual real police officers in the real world? It’s not what you think – “make a difference”? nope. protect people? nope. put baddies in prison? nope. make stats for management to put out in a meme on social media? yep. Uniformed officers take severe abuse from members of the public – physical and emotional abuse. Fake tick-box style feigned “interest” in your welfare; same goes for diversity. Extremely sexist chauvinistic atmosphere and behaviour. Constant continuous non-stop threat of being investigated for looking at someone the wrong way. Pretty much everyone hates you, all sides of the community. Officers have worked countless hours for free. Paperwork is dreadful and never ending and be prepared for any decisions you make to be picked apart in the court room. Chance of injury on duty is high, be prepared to get spat on, punched, rugby talked, peed on, sick on. Moral is extremely low, people are tired. Sick rate is high due to stress. It will kill you soul which you can’t put a price on

You’re expected to handle calls within 12 minutes even though you’ll be dealing with life dependant emergencies

All management care about is stats they don’t care about you

Toxic work culture – expected to work until you burn out

Colleagues were the biggest gossips I ever met

A lot of sexist/racist/homophobic comments allowed to let slide and if you said anything you were a trouble maker

If you make a complaint about being mistreated by management as you were taking too long with a suicidal caller it will get brushed under the rug

As I said before, I don’t think Catholics are that bothered anymore about the PSNI being majority Protestant. In theory, we need a police force that represents the community, but I think it is more of a collective step back by the Catholic population, they are thinking let the Protestants have all the hassle on this one. Why be a peeler when you can have a far easier life as a solicitor, barrister, or any of the other thousand occupations. Being a peeler must be one of the worst jobs in Northern Ireland. You spend half your time babysitting drunks and drug addicts, getting involved in tedious neighbour disputes, getting caught in the middle of warring couples, waking people up at 3am to tell them their kid is dead in a car crash and being first on the scene for a suicide/rape/murder. It’s a lot, and it’s no wonder a lot of them are burned out.

The situation will not change until we look at the police workload and improve the other agencies who should be dealing with these issues. But they won’t, and in 2028, if the good lord spares me, I will be writing a post on Catholic recruitment to the PSNI falls to less than 10%.

I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.