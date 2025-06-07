“The Difference Between Men and Boys…is the size of their shoes and the price of their toys”.

So sang Billy Dean in a country music song about thirty years ago.

It must be true because, to quote songwriter Harlon Howard, “Country Music is three chords and the Truth”.



What a horrible thing to say about Men. It implies that we never really become adults…and that maybe women become adult earlier in life.

Today I asked my wife if she had any hobbies. I should probably have asked that question on our first date in 1981. She said she has no time for hobbies, but she seems to make a lot of time for cooking, cleaning, doing laundry, ironing, cutting grass, decorating the house and driving me to car boot sales and Collector fairs.

She says I am a hoarder but I just collect stuff…This room is my archive of interesting stuff.

I repudiate the idea that I am a hoarder. Hoarders are a fire hazard. I am not a fire hazard.



I collect stuff that is interesting and cheap. Like 300 pre 1922 postcards with EVII and GV stamps posted in Ireland and with English language postmarks. Places that are still called Carlow and Sligo and places that were once called Queenstown, Kingstown and Maryborough.

And albums of 700 modern Irish post offices that I photographed over the last six years. There are now only 900 in total, but I don’t have the energy now to go to Tory and Aran Islands like I had for Clare Island and Valentia.

And Manchester United autographs and programmes from the 1960s. And the box of LPs and 45s from the 1960s and 1970s. And chewing gum cards that we used to have in the late 1950s and early 1960s.And my John Ford western DVDs.

As a child, Santa…or more likely my grandparents and Uncle Jackie brought me a train set, very early Scalectrix, a castle, a western fort. My main interest was toy soldiers. I gave them away to a cousin when I was about 14 years old. I thought I was too old for toys but I regretted it right away. My cousin did not treat them well. He lost some by ignoring the golden rule that no plastic man is left behind. And he damaged others and unfortunately there is no Geneva Convention for plastic figures.

Of course toys are not just pieces of plastic. The price of mens toys include trips to Manchester via Heysham for the Football. Its a single mans hobby. It should never be for married men but we do get a second wind to bring our children and a third wind when our children bring us.

There is a truism (although not in a country song) that a “little nonsense now and then is relished by the wisest men”. I am a very wise man and I really love nonsense and can devote my self fully to nonsense.

The truism does not include a reference to women. So, presumably, women do not like nonsense.

If I anticipated having a male heir would give me a licence to indulge in toy collecting nonsense, I was wrong. There is a three year probationary period where a new father must only buy toys that are suitable for children under three years of age. Worse…these toys must be “educational”. And that means they cannot be fun.

Of course it was right and proper in the 1980s and 1990s to deny our children access to toy guns and the like. And we are as “woke” as anyone but those adverts where a generic girly doll and generic Action Figure cannot get into a toy store was political correctness gone maaad.

In fact when Number One Son turned three, I only allowed him to play with Toy Soldiers for about a week and my wife bluntly asked if they were the childs toys or my toys. I now have 2,261 in the garden shed. It would have been more but I downsized during COVID.

There are in fact some fairs and shows in Belfast and Bangor where collectors of die cast cars (not my thing), trains, scale models, football programmes and much more besides can mingle with like minded men…we are of course “men” because women are far too sophisticated for this kinda thing. Contrary to the stereotype most of us have met girls. We are kinda uniform…grey and dull…but we dont actually wear uniforms except of course at Sci Fi toy shows (ST-TNG red with “Lt Commander pips since you ask).

Of course some aspects of militaria are downright scary and sinister. Stallholders in England selling German memorabilia are very sinister, although they do have customers on Craggy Island. And sad too. Purple hearts for sale or German letters and photographs of soldiers with their kids. The Re-Enactors…another subset of weirdos. The more disreputable the cause or the regiment, the more keen they are to play “dress up”.

Just last week I completed my set of the six Robin Hood character figures from Kelloggs cereals circa 1960. When I told my wife, she said she was happy for me.

Next weekend in London is the big one. My wife even bought me the plane tickets…yes RETURN tickets. I am quite a catch.

The size of my shoes (6) and the price of my toys (not a lot).

