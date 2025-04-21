Pope Francis passes away

Some sad, if expected news has just appeared this morning with reports that Pope Francis, leader of the Catholic Church, has died.

According to CNN…

“Pope Francis, voice for the poor who reshaped the Catholic Church but faced fierce resistance, has died at 88, the Vatican has announced.

The death of Francis, who became the first Latin-American pontiff in 2013 and was one of the oldest popes in the church’s history, came weeks after he was discharged from a Rome hospital having battled a life-threatening case of pneumonia in both lungs.”

The Pope’s recent health battles have been the dominant news story about him since the beginning of the year, and it appears he has finally succumbed to that ailment. He was last seen yesterday blessing the crowds at St.Peter’s Square who had gathered for Easter celebrations.

The Catholic Church now enters a period of ‘Sede Vacante‘ (the vacant seat) for the first time since Pope John Paul II died just over twenty years ago during which the Church will be run a regency of the College of Cardinals.

After Pope Francis’ state funeral, the eligible Cardinals of the Church will meet in Conclave to determine the successor to the Papacy.

