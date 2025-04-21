Pope Francis passes away

| Readers 685

Some sad, if expected news has just appeared this morning with reports that Pope Francis, leader of the Catholic Church, has died.

According to CNN…

“Pope Francis, voice for the poor who reshaped the Catholic Church but faced fierce resistance, has died at 88, the Vatican has announced.

The death of Francis, who became the first Latin-American pontiff in 2013 and was one of the oldest popes in the church’s history, came weeks after he was discharged from a Rome hospital having battled a life-threatening case of pneumonia in both lungs.”

The Pope’s recent health battles have been the dominant news story about him since the beginning of the year, and it appears he has finally succumbed to that ailment. He was last seen yesterday blessing the crowds at St.Peter’s Square who had gathered for Easter celebrations.

The Catholic Church now enters a period of Sede Vacante (the vacant seat) for the first time since Pope John Paul II died just over twenty years ago during which the Church will be run a regency of the College of Cardinals.

After Pope Francis’ state funeral, the eligible Cardinals of the Church will meet in Conclave to determine the successor to the Papacy.

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Slugger Team

Pope Francis passes away

Slugger Team

Aontú bill aims to extend Presidential franchise to northern voters

Brian O'Neill

Open Easter Sunday – discuss what you like…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation