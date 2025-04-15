New ESRI analysis of the economies of Ireland and Northern Ireland…

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) recently released an interesting comparison of the economies of Ireland and Northern Ireland, and there’s some pretty striking stuff in the report.

According to their figures, disposable household income per capita in Ireland is around €25,334, way above Northern Ireland’s €19,603. Productivity levels are miles apart too—Ireland’s productivity per worker clocks in at €99,600 per year, compared to just €55,900 in Northern Ireland.

On the face of it, these numbers show a clear economic gap. Ireland benefits massively from being tied into global markets, high-tech industries, and a ton of foreign investment. Northern Ireland, on the other hand, is still quite reliant on public-sector jobs and hasn’t attracted the same level of investment.

Interestingly enough, employment rates are fairly similar—73% in Ireland compared to 71% in Northern Ireland. But let’s be honest, the kind of jobs and opportunities available can be worlds apart.

But here’s the thing: even though Ireland looks wealthy on paper, lots of people aren’t actually feeling rich. Think about all those young people in Dublin still stuck living with their parents because buying a house feels impossible—these stats don’t really capture that frustration. Ireland spends a lot more than NI on health, for example, but people in the South seem just as disappointed in their health service as we are.

And let’s not kid ourselves; most people cherry-pick facts to back up their existing political views. Evidence is great, but it’s rarely used neutrally—it’s usually just ammunition for arguments people are already having.

When the primary concern of people who live in one of the poorest areas of Northern Ireland seems to be signs in a bus station, you don’t have a lot of faith that we will get a rational debate on all island economics. Still, you can rely on the middle classes to vote with their wallets.

Never the less, this ESRI report is genuinely useful if you’re trying to understand the bigger economic picture, and hopefully, it’ll spark some real conversations about how to make things better on both sides of the border.

Here are the top-line stats. You can view the full report here:

Demographics and Labour Market Trends

Ireland’s population is growing faster than NI’s, largely due to strong net migration in recent years. This has resulted in Ireland having a younger population, with a lower old-age dependency rate.

There have also been shifts in the labour market over time. Labour market participation in Ireland has increased significantly since 2010, widening the gap with NI. In 2022, the participation rate of those aged 16-64 was 76.8% in Ireland compared to 72.4% in NI. Employment rates in Ireland overtook NI in the period after the financial crisis, reflecting Ireland’s strong recovery.

However, due to the Irish economy’s highly open nature, Ireland’s labour market is more volatile than NI’s, and experiences larger swings in unemployment, migration, and NEET (not in employment, education, or training) rates.

Living Standards and Income

The report finds widening gaps in all commonly used measures of living standards and these gaps favour Ireland. It focuses on reliable measures of living standards that are not distorted by globalisation effects, which is important for Ireland.

Household disposable income in Ireland is 18.3% higher than in NI (as of 2018), and the gap has widened over time.

Ireland’s GNI* per capita in 2022 was 57% higher than NI’s GDP per capita, reflecting stronger economic growth.

In terms of wages, the data show a positive gap favouring Ireland, with hourly earnings 36 per cent higher than in NI in 2022.

Economic Structure and Trade

While Great Britain (GB) remains NI’s largest trading partner, NI’s trade with GB has declined since 2015, while trade with Ireland has increased.

On a per capita basis, NI residents pay significantly lower personal income tax than those in Ireland (€2,980 in NI vs. €6,725 per capita in Ireland).

Corporate tax receipts per capita in Ireland (€5,760) are over five times those in NI (€1,018), reflecting the dominance of multinationals.

Ireland allocates a higher share of government expenditures to health (26.3% in Ireland vs. 17.3% in NI in 2022/23) and education (10.7% in Ireland vs. 9.5% in NI in 2022/23).

Sectoral and Productivity Differences

NI has a higher share of public sector employment (29.2% in NI vs. 25.3% in Ireland).

Employment in Ireland is more heavily concentrated in high-value added sectors like ICT and financial services (9.8% of jobs in Ireland vs. 5.4% in NI).

Manufacturing in Ireland accounts for 44% of gross value added, over 2.5 times NI’s share.

Labour productivity in NI lagged that of Ireland in most sectors. NI is more productive in ‘construction’ and ‘agriculture and ‘forestry and fishing’. Labour productivity in Ireland is more than 2.5 times NI’s, with the gap particularly influenced by the role of foreign-owned firms in Ireland.

Education, Healthcare, and Wellbeing

Across all age-groups in 2022, education enrolment rates are higher in Ireland than in Northern Ireland. For example, only 71% of 15–19 year olds in NI are in education vs. 94% in Ireland, a gap of over 20 percentage points.

Early school leaving rates have dropped in Ireland (from 5% to 2.7% between 2018 and 2022) but increased in NI (from 9.4% to 10% between 2018 and 2022). Overall, early school leaving rates are 3 times higher in NI than in Ireland.

Inpatient and outpatient waiting lists were similar for those waiting between zero and six months for treatment in 2024; however, the rates for longer durations are much higher in NI. 86 per 1,000 people in NI on waiting lists for 18+ months, compared to 12 per 1,000 in Ireland.

Life expectancy is an important indicator that tends to encapsulate the impacts of multiple well-being determinants across a range of areas including income levels, educational attainment and access to health services. In 2021, life expectancy for children aged below one in Ireland was 82.4 years compared to 80.4 years in NI, a gap of 2 years. As was the case with many other key metrics, the gap between Ireland and NI in life expectancy has also been widening over recent years.

I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.