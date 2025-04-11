UK and Ireland are merely pawns in a bigger geo-political game…

As the UK’s FTSE 100 fell to its lowest level for over a year and then dramatically bounced back by 5% following the pause in tariffs it is easy to assume that Donald Trump’s trade war is just an economic crisis, but there is much more to it than that.

Some commentators and politicians have failed to grasp that the imposition of Donald Trump’s tariffs is also a geo-political move. This is demonstrated by his decision to pause the tariffs for 90 days for all countries, except for China. Why single out China when many of the goods destined for the US market come though Vietnam, Mexico and other developing economies?

The answer is that the aim of this trade war is to cause maximum disruption to the world’s trade relationships and stock markets. As a result, it has unnerved, and gained a reaction from, countries across the globe but none more so than China.

We are becoming to realise that both the UK and Ireland are merely pawns in a bigger geo-political battle for ultimate supremacy. To narrowly frame this crisis purely in economic terms would be a mistake.

This is a carefully executed plan of raw power over the bastions of democracy and current freedoms. The influence of the Trump Administration’s senior team has already been felt in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Canada and Greenland. Some of his key officials and advisors have not been shy about discussing other country’s internal politics and elections.

We should ask ourselves, if during the extensive trade and tariff talks between the Trump Administration and individual countries, will the US extract commitments far beyond those involving their trading arrangements?

Europe has already decided to put their retaliatory tariffs against the US on hold following Donald Trump’s decision to pause the import tariffs for 90 days. He now has the rest of the world eating out of his hand – anxiously waiting with bated breath for his next statement.

There is no doubt that the long-term impact of these tariffs will negatively impact UK and Irish businesses. It will affect consumers, here and in America, and it will drive up inflation which will damage long-term investment and will impact many people’s pension funds.

Most economists were aghast or confused by Trump’s economic strategy as it didn’t conform to any modern financial or trading model based on boosting economic growth in the short or medium term. They were left looking for answers; researching the tariffs brought in by President William McKinley in the 1890s or looking at the economic situation that contributed to the Great Depression.

But President Trump’s decision to decamp to his golf courses in Florida last weekend tells us all we need to know about his lack of concern for the US consumer and their business interests.

We know that the current world order is changing and, therefore, our governments’ response to these tariffs must be partly based on our trading arrangements and partly based on the geo-political repercussions and consequences.

So, where next for China?

China’s immediate response to the imposition of 125% tariffs on all import goods was to push back and they said they would not ‘sit back’ and would ‘fight to the end’. They also can’t afford to lose this trade war with the US, there is too much at stake. If there is no agreement with the US then China would either need to restructure of their whole economy or try and forge new trading alliances around the whole.

There is no doubt that China’s officials will be war-gaming their next trade and tariff move but sometimes an unexpected or dramatic turn of events can change the dynamic. It is therefore my best guess that there could be shift in the geo-political situation – what that might be, remains to be seen.

But back to the UK and Ireland. Whatever the outcome of this US and China trade war there will be financial pain for everyone in these islands. It is therefore critical that both Dublin and London keep their focus on the larger picture and not get dazzled by the dramatic shifts in the stock market – this is just a tactic.

Cllr Brian Pope is a Chartered Civil Engineer and a former councillor on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council