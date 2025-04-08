From Allies to Acquaintances: A Transatlantic Divorce…

When any long-term relationship breaks down there is always pain and sometimes financial disagreement. Just as when a marriage ends in divorce, now that the special relationship between the UK and the USA is coming to an end, it is probably a good idea to take full stock of our financial and other arrangements so that the divorce can be amicable, or at least polite and rules based.

None of us want a trade war with the USA but we should remember that tariffs are not our only way to pressure the USA. The USA has regarded itself as the leader of the free world for 80 years but they have now twice elected a President who makes it clear that he has no commitment the current world order. Indeed, Trump now appears to see Europe as the enemy and Russia as its friend.

We can no longer rely on the USA as a friend, but both the UK and Europe provide the USA with substantial tracts of land for FREE to host its military bases across Europe and the UK – search for the details online and you might be surprised at their extent and the number of troops in these bases. The approximate troop numbers are:

UK : ~10,000 U.S. military personnel across multiple sites.

: ~10,000 U.S. military personnel across multiple sites. Germany : ~35,000 troops (largest U.S. presence in Europe).

: ~35,000 troops (largest U.S. presence in Europe). Italy : ~12,000 troops.

: ~12,000 troops. Spain : ~3,000–4,000 personnel.

: ~3,000–4,000 personnel. Other EU/NATO countries have smaller detachments or rotational forces.

The USA pays for the troops but in general the do not own or pay rent for what can sometimes be massive facilities, with these costs being met by the host governments – through our tax.

Within the UK we provide the USA with significant accommodation and other facilities for these military personnel at:

UK: RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, RAF Croughton, RAF Fairford, RAF Menwith Hill, RAF Molesworth and RAF Alconbury.

Across Europe and especially in Germany we provide the USA with facilities at:

The U.S. has a substantial presence in EU countries, particularly in Germany, Italy, and Spain:

Germany: Ramstein Air Base, Spangdahlem Air, Garrison Bavaria (including Grafenwöhr, Hohenfels, Vilseck), Wiesbaden Army Garrison, Stuttgart (Patch Barracks)

Italy: Aviano Air Base, Camp Darby (Pisa), Naval Support Activity Naples, Sigonella Naval Air Station (Sicily)

Spain: Naval Station Rota, Morón Air Base

– with other countries providing similar bases for the USA.

A Negotiated Divorce Settlement

We don’t know what the future will bring. The UK had good relationships with Germany characterised with mutual admiration and family links between our Royal families just 60 years before WW1. We hope Europe’s relationship with the USA has not soured and I am certainly not suggesting we try to close down the USA bases at the moment.

However, Trump only respects power and the UK is weaker since it left the EU. We should work with other European leaders to show Trump that the USA is significantly weaker without good relationships with Europe. When friendships end, so do the benefits.

Arnold is a retired teacher from Belfast.