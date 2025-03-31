A distinct lack of imagination from the Chancellor…

New week, a new cunning plan by Rachel Reeves to make savings by cutting welfare benefits.

From BBC News,“Reeves, who ruled out tax rises in the statement, has already announced several spending cuts.

But late on Tuesday, it emerged that she would widen her cuts to welfare after the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which monitors the government’s spending plans, estimated the already-announced welfare system reforms would not save the £5bn as planned. The reforms include stricter tests for personal independence (Pip) payments, affecting hundreds of thousands of claimants. But it is understood the OBR assessed that many claimants facing losing health-related benefit payments would instead claim for more severe conditions.”

Ms Reeves obviously lacking the foresight to predict the bleedin’ obvious in that some people will try and avoid benefit cuts and may already have reported a deterioration in their health in order to retain their benefit claims. This may not be fraud, disabled people are trying to make sure that their health condition is correctly assessed. I read recently where an assessor stopped the PIP assessment when the maximum points were reached.

Now I know that these proposed changes are not relevant in NI, yet. Would anyone like to predict how these changes will be implemented here? NI usually follow the rules set across The Irish Sea. It will be interesting to see what our elected representatives say to their voters, who will undoubtedly be worried about their benefits. After all, Colum Eastwood has already made his opinion clear from the same benches as Kier and the Red Tories. Of course the difference here is that the SDLP chose the opposition after the last Stormont election. I imagine some of our MLAs are having squeaky bum time. I look forward with interest to see how this will be spinned to the electorate who are on benefits. “We’re cutting your benefit income but you’ll still vote for us, right? Cos you wouldn’t vote for themmuns would ye?” I image my job offer for Spin Doctor is in the post…

Anyway, as a person in receipt of disability benefits, I’m off online to do a grocery order to stockpile tinned food and loo roll. God only knows what horrors next week will bring…