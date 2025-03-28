Abuse of our MLAs

The View had an excellent report last night highlighting some of the threats and abuse faced by our MLAs.

An Electoral Commission survey on the 2024 UK general election found that many candidates continue to experience unacceptable levels of intimidation and harassment.

A group of leaders from the Centre for Democracy and Peace’s Fellowship Programme have called for action to tackle the abuse.

Backed by the Electoral Commission, they have called for legislative change to strengthen protection for candidates and education initiatives to promote more respectful political discourse.

Some members of the Northern Ireland Assembly said if they had realised the scale of abuse they would face then they would never have stood for election.

BBC News NI understands some are considering leaving elected politics.