Abuse of our MLAs

The View had an excellent report last night highlighting some of the threats and abuse faced by our MLAs.
An Electoral Commission survey on the 2024 UK general election found that many candidates continue to experience unacceptable levels of intimidation and harassment.
A group of leaders from the Centre for Democracy and Peace’s Fellowship Programme have called for action to tackle the abuse.
Backed by the Electoral Commission, they have called for legislative change to strengthen protection for candidates and education initiatives to promote more respectful political discourse.
Some members of the Northern Ireland Assembly said if they had realised the scale of abuse they would face then they would never have stood for election.
BBC News NI understands some are considering leaving elected politics.
I know MLAs are hard to garner sympathy for at times, but some of the comments and abuse they have to put up with is off the charts. If we want good people to come into politics, then we need to consider how we deal with critiquing and holding our political class to account.
David McCann holds a PhD in North-South relations from University of Ulster. You can follow him on twitter @dmcbfs
