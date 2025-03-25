Belfast named happiest city in the UK…

Turn that frown upside down. Belfast is the happiest place in the country, according to the Office for National Statistics. This may come as a surprise to the actual residents of Belfast and somewhat contradicts our sky-high rates of antidepressant use:

Interesting facts on anti-depressants in NI, from today's prescribing statistics report 📰 1 in 5 people in NI had an anti-depressant prescription in 2022/23 25% of women

14.8% of men Highest in 45-64 age group ⚠️38.6% of women aged 45-64 years⚠️ pic.twitter.com/RnTInPPTQ7 — Siobhán O'Neill (she/her) (@profsiobhanon) June 29, 2023

But to defend my home town, Belfast is a great place to live if you have a decent job. It has cheap houses, low crime rate, great schools, loads of bars/restaurants, fast broadband, easy access to lovely beaches and countryside, and good flight links to Europe.

If you are a single parent living on the dole in the New Lodge, your experience may be somewhat different – but this would be the same in any city.

I think it has less to do with happiness and more to do with our extremely low expectations. The Troubles beat us down so much that we developed a tolerance for bad services. Sure who needs a health service anyway?

Meanwhile, the good people of Dundrum have a spring in their step after the Sunday Times voted the village the best place to live in Northern Ireland. It’s a charming village with lovely restaurants, but I’m not sure I would want to live there. I find Lough Shores faintly depressing. I like my water to move about it, not just sit there all still like a goth teenager at a pre-formal. The Sunday Times had this to say:

Genteel, seriously gourmet and generous in spirit, Dundrum must be the best village in Northern Ireland. Almost every house here has a view of either the Mourne Mountains — the inspiration for Narnia in the novels of CS Lewis, who was born in Belfast — or the sea, and many have both. You’ll see seals and seabirds in the water, and there’s a friendly rivalry to spot the first brent geese or hear the earliest cuckoo. It is in the dunes, woods and heathland of the Murlough (National) Nature Reserve where you’ll often find Noel Thompson, the journalist, former presenter of BBC’s Good Morning Ulster and now regular National Trust volunteer. “It’s a rare habitat and there are creatures which are very scarce — it’s a very precious place,” he says. He and his wife retired here four years ago, and he chairs the village association.

I have been there several times, and I have yet to encounter the species of Noellus Thomasius. I assume it might have been breeding season, or maybe they had flown south for the winter.

Unfortunately, this optimism for ‘Our Wee Country’* is not shared by all. Posting on Reddit, this person had a somewhat different take:

Sick of this wet sh*thole Cold, windy and rainy all bloody weekend, then I spent my whole Monday looking out at the sunshine out of the work window only for it to start f*cking raining again as I’m driving home. Little wonder everyone in this country is either an alcoholic, a drug addict, depressed, or all 3. And f*ck you if your hobby isn’t watching TV all evening.

* Oh man do I hate that phrase, along with ‘Norn Iron’, ‘that’s us nah’, or any of the other shite they put on a t-shirt in the gift shops.

