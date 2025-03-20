The Spanish healthcare system…

In my last piece on Pamplona, Brian picked up on a section and said that he’d be interested in hearing about mental health provision and particularly mental health provision for younger people. I’m not in a position, (or have the inclination), to go dredging for data and compile pie charts to present a clinical, dry representation of mental health care in Navarra but rather will anecdotally recount a few personal experiences and empirical observations in broad brush strokes.

I have a friend from an affluent background in Dublin, a very interesting fella who amongst other things has worked as a commodities broker in the Chicago Stock Exchange and in financial services in Mexico City, (where he was kidnapped and robbed), a builder’s labourer on a site in Chicago, a volunteer relief worker in Calcutta and an English as a Second Language teacher in both Rome and Barcelona.

He has always struggled with mental health issues, which saw him estranged from his family and regularly spending time in the cells at the local Garda station and occasionally some time in Clover Hill.

Anyway, he found himself here a number of years ago and had an episode where he was going to take his own life and decided that it would take the form of a paracetamol overdose washed down with bleach. He’d made the preparations and at the last minute he walked up to a Municipal Policeman and told him his plans. The cop immediately handcuffed him and phoned social services, who involuntarily detained him in a secure wing of a psychiatric hospital (the equivalent of sectioning) and kept him there for a month. In that month, he underwent numerous psychiatric evaluations. He was diagnosed with acute bipolar disorder and depressive psychosis, put on a course of permanent medication and assigned a social worker, with whom he has to compulsorily attend weekly meetings.

None of this was done in Ireland, where his episodes were put down to alcohol abuse (which often goes hand in hand with mental health issues).

That was nine years ago, and since then he’s had one relapse when a similar process was repeated.

I myself am in reasonably good health, (touches wood), and have only had to use the local health system maybe half a dozen times for minor accidents, one of them being a broken rib where the full check they did on me discovered I was suffering from high blood pressure, (which they were more concerned with than my broken rib) that I was immediately prescribed medication for. However, perhaps the most serious was a nasty fall in the street which knocked me unconscious. An ambulance was called and I was admitted, CT scanned and had fifteen metal staples inserted, (the CT scan decided that I didn’t need to be kept in for observation), and discharged in under five hours.

I also have a Hungarian work colleague who is currently recuperating from surgery on a double hernia in her back. She had to wait four months for a slot.

As I said at the beginning of the piece, this is merely an observation based on lived experience and anecdotal evidence of a small number of samples and perhaps if the data is sourced and crunched a different pattern may well emerge.

What I do know is that the Spanish State healthcare system is funded similarly to the Northern Trust healthcare system with taxpayer’s contributions but is funded by the regional government comunidades (the modern Spanish state as we know it is a de facto federation) and that after the absolute horror stories I’ve read from home should anyone from the Stormont Health Ministry be reading this they could maybe do worse than send a fact-finding team to observe how the Gobierno de Navarra manages the public health system.

Hughie Beag is a West Belfast native and recovering legal scholar who spends lots of time in his spouse’s native Basque Country