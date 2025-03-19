I didn’t listen live to Liz Kendall’s speech in the commons yesterday about the proposed changes to disability benefits, but I did hear snippets of it on news bulletins on the radio. Including one rather memorable one of a female politician, screaming with pure hatred mixed with hysterical delight, “no more driving around in your fancy free cars!!” which put me in mind of Cruella de Ville discovering some spare Dalmatian puppies.

The disabled and chronically ill people who don’t work, are we the most hated in society? Even more hated than drug dealers, paedophiles, murderers? Since becoming disabled and chronically ill 10 years ago my new vulnerable status has proved shiny and irresistible to some of my family and friends. I’ve been controlled, verbally and physically abused and I’m wondering what I did to deserve this treatment. The only conclusion I can come to is that I’m not able to fight back and bullys prefer to go for the weak.

The look of awe and admiration on Jeremy Hunt’s face during a recent interview suggests that he feels that Starmer’s Labour party has outdone the Tories. They had the balls to do something that even the Tories thought was too extreme. Perhaps we should get Blackstone to represent our concerns.

I am on PIP, quick reminder-it’s not an out of work benefit. Did I go back and check my award notice for the magic number 4? Yes I did. The announcement yesterday did not include benefit claimants here in NI, but it’s only a matter of time though, right?

