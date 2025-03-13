Any of yousens want 80 grand fur taakin oan o’ a commissioner fer the Ulster Scots?

If you fancy a career change, have you considered applying for the new post of Ulster Scots commissioner? Don’t worry as the Irish News reports you don’t even need to be able to speak it:

The head of the Ulster-Scots Agency has said that the lack of requirement for the new commissioner to speak the language ‘reflects the reality’ of where it’s currently at. Ian Crozier, who is the statutory body’s chief executive, defended the lack of a proficiency assessment for any candidates applying for the new role as Commissioner for the Ulster Scots and Ulster British tradition. It comes following criticism that the new role will not require its holder to speak the language, unlike its counterpart in Irish. “It reflects the reality of where the Ulster Scots language is; you don’t have to be fluent to get my job, and I head the statutory authority for Ulster Scots,” Mr Crozier told BBC Good Morning Ulster. “The reality of it is that the Ulster Scots language is in an underdeveloped position.”

The job listing is worth checking out:

The Executive Offaice baes leukin tae tak’ oan a Commissioner fer the Ulster Scots an’ the Ulster British Tradeetion. We are leukin fer an’inspirin’ boadie wha baes het fer maakin the maist o’ this unco chanst tae mak’ betther an’ forder the leid, airts an screevins adae wi’ the Ulster Scots an’ the Ulster British Tradeetion. The roul wul bae needfu’ o’ a boadie wi’ a deep unnerstannin an’ a strang commitment tae forderin thon airt o’ waark an’ a track record o’ successful delivery. The posthaulder wul bae the accoontin offaicer an’ baes accountable tae the ‘Semmelie fer the boadie’s uise o’ resources in cairryin oot hit’s waark. The poast baes fu’ tim’ fer 5 yeirs wi’ the possibility o’ bein’ renewed fer a secon’ term subject tae satisfactory performance. Pey fer the Commissioner wul bae in line wi’ the Norlin Airlan Civil Service Senior Civil Service (SCS) (Grade 5 Equivalent an’ wi’in the range o’ £79,237 tae £88,908 per yeir – unner review). The poast baes pensionable. Gif ye hae the personality , commitment an’ energy tae mak’ a real differ in this airt we wud bae sarious gled tae get yer application. Equality o’ Chansts: TEO baes committed tae the principles o’ public appointments based oan merit wi’independent assessment, appeness an’ transparency o’ process. TEO baes committed tae gien equlity o’ chansts an’ welcums applications wi’oot regaird tae gender, aige, gif yer married ir no,disablement, releegion, ethnic origin, poleetical notion, sexual airtin ir gif ye hae dependants. Location the noo: Tae bae wrocht oot bit baes likesey tae bae in the greater Bilfawst airt. Ref: IRC307752 Fer mair detailed wittens an’ hoo tae apply, gae tae www.nicsrecruitment.org.uk Application packs can bae leuked fer in differ formats bae gettin’ oantae HRConnect oan 0800 1 300 330 ir bae epoast tae [email protected] Ivry speirin maun hae yer naime, address an’ reference nummer IRC307752. Aa reasonable adjustments wul bae maide tae accommodate the needs o’ applicants wi’ a disablement an’ the principles o’ the Guaranteed Intherview Scheme wul bae applied tae sich applicants. Filt oot epplication foarms maun bae sen’ in tae arrive oan ir afore 12 in the day (UK tim’)an Friday 28th Mairch 2025. Hit’s expected at the intheviews wul bae hel’ in Bilfawst in Juin 2025

They even produced a Candidate Information Booklet in Ulster Scots, with 39 pages of this.

When I was a kid, my granda used to get the Sunday Post every week, so I grew up reading Oor Wullie and The Broons. I consider myself eminently qualified for the role.

You could cope with this stuff if things were going well, but when you consider all the problems we have, spending hundreds of thousands on this nonsense is despairing.

