International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025…

Earlier this week I attended the Women’s Aid Federation launch of , ‘Responsible Reporting Matters’: media guidelines for the sensitive and effective reporting of domestic abuse and violence against women and girls. As you can imagine it was well attended and largely by woman. It was an informative and thought-provoking event with opening remarks from Justice Minister Naomi Long, MLA. Thereafter there were panel discussions and presentations. All attendees were on the same page, the guidelines were needed and timely.

But back in the real world, just as night follows day, guidelines can only guide. It was discussed at length that the reporters are only the first line you reach in trying to reframe these stories. That even if the reporters follow the guidelines, their work is passed on to a sub-editor or editor who can revise it. The pictures to accompany the article and the headlines, in print and online, are also beyond the reporter’s control. Then a further obstacle, court-reporting can only report what is said in court, so to change the story coming out of court you need to tackle the Judiciary and how these cases are conducted and it goes on to the next barrier and the next barrier.

Then comes the gut punch, none of this can undo the violence perpetrated against the women and girls with cases before our courts. The campaign to end violence against women and girls is a tale as old as time. As the feminist memes go; we were taught to fear the witches not the men who burned them alive. It is then society we need to change, but how?

I fell down the rabbit hole after hearing the survivor voices. So many thoughts and questions. What if it was me, or my sister, or my mum, or a friend, or a colleague. If it was me, what picture would they use of me_ a photo in my cap and gown or an unearthed pic from a girls holiday a decade ago holding a wine glass? what would they say about my lifestyle choices? would my character be sullied? would the ‘good character’ or ‘impressive career’ of my attacker be enough to detract from their actions, what excuses would be paraded, would I be blamed?

If you are reading this, I hope you are now having these uncomfortable and disturbing thoughts. Thinking of your grandmother, mother, sisters, daughters, cousins, nieces, friends, colleagues. Would it be their fault? Would you blame them?

It is my humble (naïve) opinion that society can change, we can end violence against women and girls, if we start apportioning blame appropriately and changing the narrative. Violence perpetrated by anyone is wrong, regardless of the victim’s gender.

So, to all you newspaper readers out there, keep an eye on the presses, see if the notion that ‘responsible reporting matters’ starts to embed, and if it doesn’t, perhaps call them out on it.

Happy International Women’s Day.

Sarah Kirkwood is from Belfast and works as a medical secretary.