Sinn Féin to boycott St.Patrick’s Day reception at White House

Following on from the decision of the SDLP last week, yesterday afternoon Sinn Féin announced that they would not be sending a delegation to the annual St.Patrick’s Day reception at the White House in protest at the policies espoused by President Donald Trump, particularly his position on Gaza where he recently advocated the removal of the strip’s inhabitants to facilitate its reconstruction (without a guarantee that they would be allowed to return). This means that Sinn Féin leader (and Dáil opposition leader) Mary Lou McDonald and Sinn Féin deputy leader (and First Minister of Northern Ireland) Michelle O’Neill will be staying home whilst multiple other politicians from the island will be heading across the Atlantic.

Mary Lou McDonald was quoted as follows by RTÉ

“I followed with growing concern what’s happening on the ground in Gaza and the West Bank, and like many other Irish people, have listened in horror to calls from the President of the United States for the mass expulsion of the Palestinian people from their homes and the permanent seizure of Palestinian lands,” she said.

Ms McDonald added: “There is also an onus on us to speak honestly and to act when we believe a US administration is wrong, catastrophically so in the case of Palestine.”

The Dublin Central TD said that she has “thought deeply about this issue in recent days and listened to many voices inside and outside” of the party.

“I’ve made the decision not to attend the event in the White House this year as a principled stance against the call for the mass expulsion of the Palestinian people from Gaza, something which I believe demands serious dissent and objection.”

The decision has been criticised from several quarters. DUP leader Gavin Robinson criticised the decision in a statement on the DUP website…

“The fact that Sinn Fein’s decision to boycott the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Washington, D.C was announced in Dublin speaks volumes about where Northern Ireland sits as a priority for Sinn Fein.

The DUP will be represented in DC for St Patrick’s events. We always use the opportunity to strengthen Northern Ireland’s economic and political ties with the United States, regardless of who occupies the White House. We will continue to engage with our partners in Washington, promoting Northern Ireland as a place to invest, work, and do business.

While there will always be differences of opinion on policy matters, Sinn Fein’s decision to disengage from an important diplomatic and economic opportunity is both short-sighted and counterproductive. It also doesn’t align with being a so-called “First Minister for All”.

The United States is a key economic partner for Northern Ireland. Turning away from that relationship, particularly at a time when we need continued international support, is a reckless move that does nothing to advance the interests of people and businesses in Northern Ireland.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also criticised the decision, accusing Sinn Féin of ‘playing politics’ and arguing he has a duty to safeguard Ireland’s relationship with the United States considering the deep economic links between the Republic and the U.S.

“Many Irish companies create thousands of jobs in the US – and many US companies create jobs in Ireland – it’s a two-way street but a very significant relationship and we have a relationship to protect the livelihoods of people in this country and to engage and discuss and profile the level of Irish investment in the US,” he said.

From an Irish perspective, open free trade is the optimum objective because it helps to grow the Irish economy, he said.

Mr Martin said: “Ireland takes that opportunity too to give our perspective on the Middle East and how we see the peace process emerging there in terms of consolidation of the ceasefire, and a massive surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and create a political pathway to a two-state solution.

Enda McClafferty, writing for the BBC, says the Sinn Féin decision is a gamble.

“Boycotting the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in the White House is a big call by Sinn Féin.

Such a snub risks damaging long-standing relationships with key political figures in the US.

It could also play badly with the wider Irish diaspora, many of whom are big supporters of Donald Trump.

But it is a gamble Sinn Féin’s leadership are prepared to take.”

