The Fleadh Cheoil to be held in Belfast next year…

Today, the Irish News reports that the world’s largest celebration of Irish music, the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, is coming to Belfast for the first time next year.

The Fleadh is a big deal. When it took place last year in Wexford, it drew over half a million visitors to the county town and contributed an estimated €60 million to the economy.

Belfast has been doing well on the traditional music front over the past few years. The annual Tradfest Festival has proved very popular and is growing every year. Tradfest has also done a great job of involving musicians from a protestant background, and I imagine there will be an emphasis on making the event cross-community like it was in Derry. From the Detail report on Derry:

The headquarters of the loyalist Apprentice Boys was one of the venues, loyalist flute bands were included on the programme of events, and the Police Service of Northern Ireland pipe band was there. And there was a huge Sottish contingent – nothing new for the Fleadh with its worldwide Celtic connections, but nevertheless providing another bridge to unionism’s Ulster-Scots tradition.

My only concern is that large cities are not great venues for the Fleadh. I noticed it has only been held in Dublin once (1972) and never in Galway or Cork City. Smaller towns tend to do a better job of hosting the event as the whole town can be given over to the festival, and there is a more cohesive atmosphere. But I imagine the organisers will be looking to ‘zone’ different parts of the city to make it feel more human-scale.

This might also incentivise the council to tidy up the city, as Belfast is a dirty aul hole these days. Graffiti, litter and dog shit everywhere, not to mention the endless vacant shops and buildings. Then there is the question of what to do with all the various addicts and lifes unfortunates who roam around the city centre these days. These people deserve all the help they need, but it’s never a good look for the many tourists we now get or indeed trying to entice locals back into the City Centre.

