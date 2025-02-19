Last week PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher expressed concern at the low number of Catholic applicants to the PSNI. As this report from ITV news says…

“Northern Ireland’s chief constable has said the number of Catholics applying to join police is lower than he would like to see.

Around 3,500 applications have been received in the latest recruitment campaign for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), which closes on Wednesday.

Of those, approximately 27% were by those who identify as Catholic.

The number of applicants is also lower than during previous recruitment campaigns, when just over 5,000 and almost 7,000 applications were received respectively.

The campaign comes at a time when PSNI officer numbers are at 6,300, with the chief constable describing this as “below where they need to be”, and aiming to boost numbers to 7,000.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has said that number of Catholics applying to join is lower than he would have liked to see.

“The figures are not what I want. There is no doubt about that. But Rome wasn’t built in a day,” he told the BBC.

He said it is “critically important” that the PSNI is representative”.

It has been almost fourteen years since the 50-50 policy, wherein one Catholic officer was recruited for every non Roman Catholic officer, was ended with then Secretary of State Owen Paterson arguing that the practice was no longer needed as the PSNI in 2011 consisted of 30% Catholic officers. The PSNI at its inception was only 8% Catholic in its composition. In 2024 that figure was 33% Catholic, which indicates an overall growth of 3% in the past decade and a half.

The report goes on…

“Liam Kelly, chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland – which represents rank and file officers, said figures on the religious breakdown of applicants in the latest recruitment campaign showed there was still “a hill to climb”.

“A number of impediments are there to make Catholics turn away from a job in policing. We still have the threat that’s posed by murderous dissident gangs and that’s a big issue for people in areas where these thugs operate,” he said.

“Societal changes are required. Potential applicants must get to the point where they can seek a career in policing without suffering intimidation or threats. I have a number of Catholic colleagues who are unable to return home to visit parents and relatives, and that is an intolerable situation.

“Society has to change the way it views policing, generally, and provide the encouragement that is needed to make it possible for more Catholics to become officers serving the entire community.

“Ultimately, we want applicants from all backgrounds who will make good police officers. That cannot be based on their religious affiliations but rather on their skills and all-round ability to do the job without fear or favour.”

Concerns about the low number of Catholic applicants to the PSNI are not new. Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly expressed concern nearly five years ago when only 31% of some 7,000 applicants for the PSNI were from a Catholic background. The original solution to this issue was the 50-50 policy. That was intended as a way of rectifying the immense imbalance in the police force, but it was always hated by Unionist parties.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson wasted no time in slapping down suggestions of reviving 50-50,

“A return to 50-50 recruitment of Northern Ireland’s police service is off the table, the DUP leader has warned.

Gavin Robinson said the PSNI must move beyond the “craze of woke quotas”. Insisting that it would be “outrageous” to recruit on anything other than ability, Mr Robinson revealed he had been contacted by a mother worried that her Protestant son could find himself disadvantaged. The controversial policy is back under the spotlight after Chief Constable Jon Boutcher expressed concern about the number of Catholics applying to join the PSNI.” Robinson’s invocation of the culture wars sparked criticism according to Belfast Live… SDLP Policing Board member Mark H Durkan has hit out at the language used by DUP leader Gavin Robinson, comparing it to that of US President Donald Trump. The Foyle MLA was speaking after the DUP leader said he had been contacted by a mother who is concerned her son will not get a training place with the PSNI because he is “male, white, heterosexual and a Protestant”. Responding to the comments, Mark H Durkan said: “Whether Gavin Robinson likes it or not, it is not unrealistic to want to have a police service representative of the community it serves. In the North it is clear that the PSNI falls far short of that and the only way we will address it is by encouraging more people from a nationalist background, women and minority groups to consider a career in policing. “The DUP leader’s comments continue an increasing trend of the party’s representatives adopting the language and tactics of Donald Trump. Whether to try and obfuscate an important issue like representative policing or to try and label MLAs as sectarian simply for asking questions about a lack of transparency around school funding, it would be laughable if it wasn’t so sad. It’s embarrassing to see politicians here desperately trying to shoehorn Trump-like rhetoric into our local politics. “When we wonder why we struggle to establish a police service that reflects the diversity of our communities, one could look at the words and actions of many of Mr Robinson’s party colleagues over the years. Instead of trying to turn what is an important issue into a culture war flashpoint, he should show some leadership and get to grips with the issues preventing us from having a police service that is representative of society here.” DUP MP Carla Lockhart is of the opinion that Nationalist complaints are disingenous as the Irish News records… “The lack of applications from members of the Nationalist community to join the PSNI, is solely a mindset of conditional acceptance by Nationalists,” Ms Lockhart posted on social media. “They speech play their support on occasions but are rarely found wanting when it comes to criticising perceived imbalance. “There is nothing that will be good enough for them to unconditionally support the Police.” Fundamentally 50-50 brought two principles into conflict. On the one hand there is the meritocratic principle, that the best person for the job regardless of their background should get the job. The 50-50 policy deliberately did not do that and required a special derogation from EU non-discrimination legislation during the period it was in force. On the other hand, there was the perceived necessity that the Police Force needed to reflect the community it was empowered to serve, and that in a divided society having officers continuing to be overwhelmingly source from one side of that divide would inhibit the Police Force from performing its core functions.

Which is more important for the police service?

Our mod team uses this account to share news and posts. Content here should not be interpreted as Slugger’s editorial position. Slugger welcomes all views and does not take editorial positions on issues.