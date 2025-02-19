SDLP Policing Board member Mark H Durkan has hit out at the language used by DUP leader Gavin Robinson, comparing it to that of US President Donald Trump. The Foyle MLA was speaking after the DUP leader said he had been contacted by a mother who is concerned her son will not get a training place with the PSNI because he is “male, white, heterosexual and a Protestant”.

Responding to the comments, Mark H Durkan said: “Whether Gavin Robinson likes it or not, it is not unrealistic to want to have a police service representative of the community it serves. In the North it is clear that the PSNI falls far short of that and the only way we will address it is by encouraging more people from a nationalist background, women and minority groups to consider a career in policing.

“The DUP leader’s comments continue an increasing trend of the party’s representatives adopting the language and tactics of Donald Trump. Whether to try and obfuscate an important issue like representative policing or to try and label MLAs as sectarian simply for asking questions about a lack of transparency around school funding, it would be laughable if it wasn’t so sad. It’s embarrassing to see politicians here desperately trying to shoehorn Trump-like rhetoric into our local politics.

“When we wonder why we struggle to establish a police service that reflects the diversity of our communities, one could look at the words and actions of many of Mr Robinson’s party colleagues over the years. Instead of trying to turn what is an important issue into a culture war flashpoint, he should show some leadership and get to grips with the issues preventing us from having a police service that is representative of society here.”

DUP MP Carla Lockhart is of the opinion that Nationalist complaints are disingenous as the Irish News records

“The lack of applications from members of the Nationalist community to join the PSNI, is solely a mindset of conditional acceptance by Nationalists,” Ms Lockhart posted on social media.

“They speech play their support on occasions but are rarely found wanting when it comes to criticising perceived imbalance.

“There is nothing that will be good enough for them to unconditionally support the Police.”