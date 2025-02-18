Russian and US officials meet in Saudi Arabia for peace talks…

Will Donald Trump bring peace or will be just give the Russians what they want?
Either way, European leaders and, most importantly, Ukraine are unhappy about being sidelined by the talks process.
Playing devil’s advocate, European leaders could not solve this problem in the last 3 years, but they must live with whatever ‘deal’ Donald does.
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.
Discover more from Slugger O'Toole
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.