You want the land? Then you take the people who live on it?

I hear two contradictory claims about Donald Trump. One view says that most of extreme comments are just rhetoric, that he doesn’t intend to carry out many of his threats. An alternative view tells us that unlike other politicians, he does exactly what he promises to do.

I don’t believe either viewpoint is entirely accurate. Mr Trump is more random, like a car thief or a housebreaker trying every door until he finds one unlocked, where the pickings are easy. As with thieves, the secret to protecting yourself is to not make it easy for him.

With that in mind, take a look at the potential land grabs.

Will he take Canada or Greenland?

I don’t know anyone who seriously believes these will happen, but let’s humour the Trumpians.

Both states are occupied by people and as a country that, even after the Trump Coronation, still sees itself as a democracy, America would have to give Congress, Senate and Presidential voting rights to the new states, both of which are very likely to vote Democrat. Not a good move for Republicans.

Will he help Israel take Gaza and the West Bank?

This is a much more serious proposition.

The talk about ‘beach front property sales’ is only a small part of the picture. The natural gas fields in the sea, just off Gaza, are estimated to contain more than 1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; financially, this is very attractive. The USA and Israel could share the gas, but realistically only Israel could hold the land.

Additionally, Israel has long believed it had a right to all the land of greater Israel, including Gaza and the West Bank (called Judea and Samaria by Zionists). Israel has never believed in a two-state solution with an independent Palestine existing beside Israel – partly because they want the land, but also because they believe their security depends on them controlling these territories.

Many Zionists now believe that a two-state solution is dead and they have been given a green light by the Trump administration to take Gaza and West Bank, but what about the people?

This is where we make it difficult for the sneaky land thieves.

While Israel has got away with killing roughly 60,000 Palestinians and left 17,000 children orphaned, no-one seriously believes they can depopulate both Gaza and the West Bank. So, taking this extra territory leaves them with a problem.

Absorbing the Palestinians

When you incorporate territory into your state, how do you incorporate the people who live on it?

The USA was able to discretely manage its indigenous people by setting up ‘Indian’ Reservations in the 1850s because expectations of human rights were less well developed – they still had slavery until 1865. In today’s world, people would expect the Palestinians absorbed into the Israeli state to have equal rights, including full movement and voting rights.

There is some dispute about the exact figures – see note at end – but most believe the Jewish population is around 7.5 million out of almost 15 million in the combined territories. Israel would effectively find itself in the same situation we unionists find ourselves in N. Ireland. The state continues, but its nature changes as its population changes.

In any debate over abandoning the two-state solution, the Trumpian advocates should be asked to explain their version of the future. How will a greater Israel accommodate a Palestinian majority? (Remember that Palestinians have a higher birth rate.) Will Israel attempt to evolve and accept a Palestinian majority and a Palestinian as head of state, or will it return to the repeated and ever greater cycles of violence euphemistically called ‘mowing the grass’?

Note:

In response to my previous article (https://sluggerotoole.com/2025/01/31/israel-a-modern-day-sparta/ ) Ivor Bones responded correcting my population figures:

There are 2.5m Palestinians (AKA Israeli Arabs) in Israel itself. 2.2m in Gaza and around 2.3m in the West Bank. So total Palestinian/Arab population is around 7m. Jewish population is usually quoted at around 7.5m including around 800k living in West Bank and East Jerusalem. There are also Bedouin, Druze and various other groups including migrant workers say 200k which would give a total population of the “conflict zone” of around 14.7m. The Jewish population is in a majority in that context but only just hence the dilemma Israel finds itself in. Its ambitions are butting up against the demographic realities it is facing on the ground.

Arnold is a retired teacher from Belfast.