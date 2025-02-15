What’s data got to do with it…

You know times are changing when you start reading Hansard instead of the news. Yesterday (12/02/2025) in the House of Commons there was a debate on “Improving Access to Public Services” that started with the question to Peter Kyle, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, asking “What steps his Department is taking to use technology to improve access to public services”. As so often does in political debate, the direction changed quickly, and turned to a discussion of data and AI.

During the debate Sir Oliver Dowden, the Conservative MP for Hertsmere asked, “what discussions have he (Peter Kyle, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology) and his Department had with the Department of Government Efficiency and Elon Musk in the United States about how we can harness the power of artificial intelligence to deliver better services, and scrutinise Government spending and datasets, to eliminate waste and inefficiency?”

I flinched at this; is Peter Kyle or his department having discussions with Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), about how we can harness the power of AI? Naturally, the question went unanswered.

Whether the “special relationship” between the UK PM and POTUS remains, following the return of President Trump, is one that has provoked great debate of late. When considering this I often think of my favourite PM – Hugh Grant in Love Actually, when he quipped; “I love that word “relationship”. Covers all manner of sins, doesn’t it?”

In other AI news, earlier this week (10/02/2025) the UK government launched its AI Playbook for the UK Government. Now I only had a quick scan of same but Principle 4 is, for me the most important; Principle 4: You have meaningful human control at the right stages. This is the danger zone, we are entrusting people with this power. I sure do hope we have a meaningful human control at the right stages in government.

Back then to the debate of Improving Access to Public Services. The only MP that seemed to capture the concerns of the man in the street, in my opinion, was , MP Jim Shannon;

“When it comes to public services, one thing that bugs me, and bugs our constituents, is the difficulty of accessing GP appointments, let alone having to call at half-past 8 in the morning. What progress is being made in allowing patients to book GP appointments online, so that they are not forced to wait on the phone every morning to see a doctor when they need an appointment right away?”

Perhaps we should ask ChatGPT it’s thoughts on how to resolve this, just to compare it with Elon’s take on the matter, if discussions are happening.

Sarah Kirkwood is from Belfast and works as a medical secretary.