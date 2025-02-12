Trump – The Last Straw…

sliced orange fruit with straw
Photo by Tangerine Newt on Unsplash

President Trump’s latest Executive order is, for me, the straw that broke the camel’s back. I actually thought it was a meme when it started doing the rounds on social media; an ironic, tongue in cheek mocking of the avalanche of Executive orders that have been signed since the inauguration.

The problem for me with stories like this one, is the attention they take away from the serious new stories vying for global attention or their ability to hide the underlying issues and impact. Tomorrow, if you ask an average Joe / Jolene what Trump did yesterday? they will more than likely be able to tell you that Trump is making straws great again.

YouTube video

If you ask them to tell you Trump’s latest executive order that will directly impact climate change and the environment they will probably say they don’t know. People are digesting the hilarious lunacy of the story without seeing the environmental story underneath it.

I never thought I would agree on something that President Trump said but I too loathe the paper straw. But I am fine with the sacrifice of a plastic straw to the greater cause of the future of the planet. Now I don’t understand the science of the plastic straw on the environmental fight and for all I know it is flawed science. I get the point, that saving the planet by using paper straws, well “it’s like trying to stop a fire with the moisture from a kiss” to steal some Garth Brooks lyrics. But we have to start somewhere? And, do you know what else “Won’t affect a shark”, paper straws!

