Creative Destruction is not the same as Chaos…

Back in 1986 I was teaching a night class in Desktop Publishing (the use of computers to typeset newspapers or magazines). I was enthusiastic about the new technology, but one person in my class who was employed as a typesetter in a local newspaper, informed me that his workmates hated people like me, because the new technology could end up making many of them unemployed.

If you look back at the history of new technologies this has always been an issue. People develop a skill that makes money for them, then someone finds a quicker or cheaper way of doing the task and those who learned the old way oppose the change because it affects their income.

In history at school most of us learned about how the development of mechanised weaving meant that the hundreds of people who relied on home weaving lost income. The weavers, led by a chap called Ned Lud, responded by damaging the new mechanised weaving machines and were called ‘Luddites’ as an insult, labelling them as opponents to progress.

Creative Destruction

‘Creative Destruction’ is the name that economists give to this process, where the old way of doing things is abandoned to make way for the new more efficient method, often resulting in old jobs going and new types of jobs being created. The people who get the new jobs are delighted, but the people who lose their old jobs are often unhappy.

Creative destruction is a necessity for economic progress, but it is important to note that the innovation or new technology comes first. The ‘creative destruction’ or disruption that follows is an unfortunate but necessary consequence of adapting to new technology. The disruption does not create the new technology.

We did not invent Word Processing by smashing up all the typewriters – word processing came first and then the typewriters became obsolete. We did not destroy our old wired telephone system and then create mobile phones; mobile phones were invented before we allowed them to gradually replace the old telephone network.

In my field of computers, we expect rapid change and we are used to meeting people opposing that change, because the computerisation always changes the economic and power balances of a business. The idea that new technology ‘disrupts’ the existing system is often viewed by computer experts as a necessary step, but that does not mean disruption should come before the new process is agreed.

Unfortunately, lots of people seem to be confused about which step comes first. In IT you will find manager who boast about being disruptive manager, prepared to ‘shake things up.’ Remember the Brexit fanboys who boasted about being disruptive leaders, tearing us out of the EU with no plan for what would come next.

In the USA, the IT sector has taken control of the government and the worst of disruptive leadership is in charge. Today I heard a supporter talking admiringly of how Donald Trump’s approach to Gaza is to ‘throw a grenade into the room’ and shake things up, as though chaos produced the best new ideas.

After decades working with computers, I understand the necessity for creative destruction, but it is very important to note that the innovation or the new technology comes first and the ‘creative destruction’ is a symptom, not a cause of the development. You don’t rip down your old system before you have agreed plans for its replacement. Note how Trump is sleekit enough to let Musk tear down all the old systems in the USA so that, when it all goes wrong, Trump has someone to blame.

We have all shared classrooms with children who were good at ripping things up, but could not build. It is a pity the USA seems to be taken in by people who offer chaos as the road to prosperity and has chosen them as leaders.

Arnold is a retired teacher from Belfast.