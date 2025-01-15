From 17th-Century Ecclesiastical Scholarship to Modern-Day Science Education: Less Progress Than You Might Think…

A recent visit to Armagh reminded me of the enduring legacy of one of this historic city’s most (in)famous inhabitants, James Ussher, father of the Ussher Chronology.

The debate surrounding faith-based Creationism and Intelligent Design, in contrast to evidence-based evolutionary theory, has deep historical roots and continues to affect contemporary education and politics, especially in Northern Ireland. This piece examines the enduring legacy of James Ussher’s Chronology, the emergence of Young Earth Creationism, and the ongoing cultural and political conflicts regarding the inclusion of Creationist perspectives in science education.

A Tale of Two Archbishops – and One City

In 1751, Richard Robinson, 1st Baron Rokeby (1708–1794), arrived in Ireland as the chaplain to the Duke of Dorset and, in 1765, became the Archbishop of Armagh, the ecclesiastical capital of Ireland since the fifth century. This distinguished and influential cleric epitomised the spirit of the Age of Enlightenment. He established the County Infirmary, donated land to build a new prison, and founded the Armagh Public Library. His last major civic work was the establishment of the Armagh Observatory in 1790, part of his scheme to create a university in Armagh. However, a frequent visitor to the city and a founder of Methodism, the ascetic John Wesley, accused Robinson of being more concerned with buildings than with caring for souls.

James Ussher (1581-1656), a predecessor of Robinsons as Lord Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of all Ireland, was, on the other hand, widely considered one of the greatest theologians and scholars of his time. Having been appointed Professor of Theological Controversies at Trinity College, Dublin, in 1607, Ussher proved to be a formidable polemicist, establishing a pattern that others would emulate. The increasing tolerance of Catholicism in England was met by Ussher with his publication of a thesis in Drogheda in November 1626, which identified the papacy as Antichrist.

Dating Creation – the Ussher Chronology

One of Ussher’s most famous works was the 1650 Annales Veteris et Novi Testamenti, which began with the declaration that, based on a literal acceptance of biblical chronologies, the world’s creation could be dated to 4004 BC. Subsequently, this date appeared in the printed marginalia of a 1701 edition of the King James Bible, imbuing it with substantial credibility. John Lightfoot, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cambridge, later refined this date to declare that “man was created by the Trinity on October 23, 4004 B.C., at nine o’clock in the morning.”

The genealogy in the Old Testament was crucial to Ussher’s precisely dated Creation. However, Genesis states that when Adam had his first son, Seth, he was 130 years old and would live for another 800 years. Nevertheless, some traditional Hebrew and Muslim chronologies have derived broadly similar dates for Creation. More recently, Freemasonry has adapted the Ussher Chronology to create a dating system beginning with Anno Lucis (the year of light). In this system, by adding 4000 years, AD 2024 would be represented as AL 6025.

Young Earth Creationism Today

Young Earth Creationism promotes the belief that the Genesis account of God creating Earth and all life in six consecutive 24-hour days is the literal truth. Young Earth Creationists generally accept dates ranging from 6,000 to 10,000 years, but the Ussher Chronology has proven attractive to many, possibly due to its precision and certainty. However, the continued existence of Young Earth Creationism necessitates an increasingly complex array of pseudoscientific theories to uphold it in light of evidence-based scientific and technological advances.

A recent survey revealed that 40% of US adults believe God created humanity in its current form within the last 10,000 years. A 2010 poll in Britain indicated that around 9% of adults favoured creationism over Darwinian evolution. In contrast, a 2009 survey showed that 25% of the adult population in Northern Ireland believed in some form of creationism. Like in the US, creationism has been controversial in NI, affecting museums, natural attractions, and, more significantly, the education system.

Culture Wars and the Caleb Foundation

In May 2010, NI’s Minister of Culture, Arts and Leisure, Nelson McCausland, made headlines when he urged the Ulster Museum to showcase exhibits that reflect the belief that the world was created by God only several thousand years ago. McCausland was associated with the British-Israel-World Federation, a pseudo-archaeological group that believes the people of the British Isles are descended from the lost tribes of Israel. He was also convenor of the Education Committee of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland and, more recently, served on the Board of the Education Authority.

McCausland’s campaign for creationist signage reportedly followed a meeting with the Caleb Foundation, an influential evangelical Christian lobby group that advocates the Ussher Chronology. An article in the New Statesman suggested that the growth in creationism on the Christian right in NI since the peace process “may partly be a replacement for the more overt sectarianism of the past.”

In 2012, the Caleb Foundation persuaded the National Trust to incorporate Young Earth creationism into the interpretation at the newly opened visitor centre at the Giant’s Causeway, Co Antrim. The divergence between Darwinian evolution and Creationism was framed as an ongoing “debate”. Richard Dawkins promptly said it was regrettable that the trust had “paid lip service to the ignorant bigotry” of fundamentalists. At the same time, Rebecca Williams, an academic from Leicester University’s Department of Geology, called the inclusion “a grave error of judgement”. Brian Cox tweeted bluntly, “I don’t mind creation stories presented as mythology, but to suggest there is any debate that earth is 4.54 billion years old is pure sh*t.”

Creationism on the Curriculum

At the time of these controversies, the vice-chair of the Caleb Foundation was Mervyn Storey, who was also the chair of the Stormont Education Committee. Storey has advocated for the inclusion of creationism in school science classes, asserting that “creationism is not for the RE class because I believe that it can stand scientific scrutiny.” In August 2022, after losing his seat in the Assembly, Storey was co-opted onto Causeway Coast and Glens Council and was subsequently appointed to the Board of the Education Authority (EA) by the Minister for Education, Paul Givan.

In 2007, as a Lisburn City Councillor, Givan had proposed that schools in Lisburn teach creationist alternatives to evolution. A subsequent letter to all post-primary schools in the area asked what plans they had to “develop teaching material in relation to creation, intelligent design and other theories of origin”. Most schools responded by pointing out that the Council had no authority over school curricula. However, almost two decades later, there is a sense that the evangelical right is poised to make another play at the so-far elusive goal of having creationism go mainstream in our schools.

Conclusion

The historical and contemporary analysis of Creationism and Intelligent Design uncovers a persistent tension between religious beliefs and scientific evidence. From James Ussher’s 17th-century chronology to modern efforts by figures such as Paul Givan and Mervyn Storey, the push to include Creationist educational views highlights the ongoing cultural and political battles in NI. The influence of radical evangelical groups such as the Caleb Foundation emphasises the complexity of these debates.

Navigating these deeply contentious issues requires balancing respect for religious beliefs with a commitment to evidence-based science education. This will ensure our children receive a comprehensive and accurate understanding of the natural world. Under the D’Hondt system, the DUP must nominate Storey’s replacement on the EA Board by the end of this month. This selection may reveal much about the planned future direction of education in NI.

David is an ex-Orangefield Boys’ School pupil, a retired teacher, lecturer and academic. He represents Titanic on Belfast City Council for the Alliance Party, is a Governor at two East Belfast Primary Schools, studies Human Rights law at Ulster University and is a member of Humanists UK. He writes in an entirely personal capacity.