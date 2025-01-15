Deal struck on New Irish government

It’s been a month and a half since the General Election in the Republic and since that time negotiations have been underway between the various parties as attempts were made to forge a governing majority. Last night RTÉ reported last night that the wait was over and that a deal has been struck on the formation of a new government in Dublin between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Regional Indepenents. RTÉ has the details…

“Two Independent TDs will attend Cabinet meetings as super junior ministers under an agreement reached this evening to pave the way for the formation of the next government.

The Regional Independent Group will have two ministers at the Cabinet table, but they will not hold senior ministries.

It is likely that these posts will go to Galway East TD Seán Canney and Galway West TD Noel Grealish.

Seven TDs from the Regional Independents are set to support the next government as part of an agreement with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

The Cabinet breakdown will see Fianna Fáil hold eight senior roles to Fine Gael’s seven.

It is expected that Micheál Martin will hold the office of Taoiseach until some point in 2027 and possibly for a longer duration than the Fine Gael leader.

Tomorrow, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are set to hold parliamentary party meetings to discuss the new Programme for Government.

At the same time the Regional Independents will meet to ratify the programme with the group also in line to hold two regular junior ministerial posts.

The group’s lead negotiator, Michael Lowry, said that the group would support the next government on the good days and the bad days.”

A Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael led coalition along with Independents was one of several government configurations that were discussed in the media following the results. Talks with Labour and the Social Democrats both ended up going nowhere meaning that the incoming Irish government lacks an explicit left-wing element. The hesitancy of both smaller parties may be attributable to them not wanting to play the role of governmental mudguard (wherein the minor party in a coalition gets a few years of limited power but then pays the price at the ballot box with voters). Labour has prior experience of this fate and it most recently befell the Greens who retained only a single TD in the Dáil. Whether the Regional Independents will face this outcome at the next election towards the end of this decade will surely be a lively point of debate in the years ahead.

