Open New Year’s Day – discuss what you like…

Many of us will be glad to see the back of 2024 and let’s hope 2025 will be better for us all.
I will leave you with the inspiring words of Enver Hoxha, the Albanian Stalinist dictator. In his 1967 New Year message, he said, “This year will be harder than last year. On the other hand, it will be easier than next year.”
Happy New Year!
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.
