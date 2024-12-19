Kneecap movie shortlisted for two Academy Award nominations…

| Readers 1537
kneecap

From the BBC:

It has been included among 15 films shortlisted for the International Feature category in the 2025 Oscars, after The Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) selected the film for Ireland’s official submission.

The trio’s Sick in the Head has also been shortlisted with 14 others for Best Original Song.

The film is based on a semi-fictionalised account of how the west Belfast rap group was formed.

Nominations will be announced on 17 January ahead of the awards ceremony, set to take place on 2 March in Los Angeles.

The film dominated the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA), winning seven awards, including Best British Independent Film.

It also won Best Debut Screenwriter for Rich Peppiatt and Best Joint Lead for trio Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, and JJ Ó Dochartaigh.

Reaction to the movie’s success has been, shall we say, predictable from the usual sources. The Daily Mail headline is: Anti-British Irish-language movie funded by UK public money wins Best British Film gong.

The Newsletter has gone with Kneecap Oscar nod slammed: Leading Troubles historian labels biopic of controversial Belfast rappers a good way to put people off the Irish language, as movie shortlisted for Best Foreign Film.

The whole point of the Kneecap antics is to wind people up and provoke a reaction. Controversy is a PR strategy as old as time itself.

I enjoyed the movie; it was pretty bonkers in a good way. If you have not seen it, you can watch it for free if you have Amazon Prime. It is pretty graphic, so maybe it is not one to put on for your granny after Christmas lunch—unless your granny likes a bit of sex, drugs, and rap music, in which case she will love it.

YouTube video

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

PSNI and Met Police acted illegally by spying on two Belfast journalists…

Brian O'Neill

Kneecap movie shortlisted for two Academy Award nominations…

Stephen McNally

Belfast’s transport system is currently flat on its face with acute congestion…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation