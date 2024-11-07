Democrats must rid themselves of metropolitan mindset elitism…

So now the dust has settled on the 2024 US presidential election.

And who would have predicted such a comfortable Donald Trump victory with the popular vote and electoral college secured.

Also, the Republicans secured the Senate and at time of writing still stand a good chance of gaining the House of Representatives too.

A clean sweep is a distinct possibility.

The Democrats are in the doldrums with countless post mortems no doubt trying to ascertain why it all went so wrong for them.

But they needn’t look too far in any post election review.

The main reason why Trump will enter the White House again on 20th January 2025 is simple.

The Democratic party are out of touch with the wider country.

They have been subsumed by a metropolitan elitist attitude which also cost them in 2016 when Hilary Clinton lost to Trump.

But it wasn’t always like this.

The Democrats used to be the party of the blue collar sector in the US.

The Republicans were the country club set with big businesses.

But Trump has turned the GOP around and they are attracting the old Democratic base amongst others like the Latinos and the black community too.

The Democrats need to regain the old base in 2028 if they are to regain the keys to the White House.

They need to become a broad church – nothing wrong with having the east coast/west coast sewn up but the swing states and rust belts need to be for the taking too.

The likely Republican candidate in 2028 will be the vice President elect JD Vance.

The Dems need to forget about the Clintons, Obamas and celebrity endorsements.

A new broom is required – time will tell if they heed the advice,

Kevin Rooney is a public sector administrator and previously a local journalist in Downpatrick.