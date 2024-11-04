Belfast Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee suspended over alleged inappropriate messages…

More headaches for Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald this Monday morning. From the BBC:

Sinn Féin says that Belfast City councillor JJ Magee has been suspended from the party “without prejudice” following an allegation that inappropriate online messages were exchanged between him and a minor.

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney said in a statement that the party whip had also been removed from Magee.

Kearney said the chief executive of Belfast City Council has been notified.

KRW Law issued a statement on behalf of JJ Magee: “Our client absolutely denies any allegation of inappropriate conduct and in particular any conduct which may have occasioned a breach of the code of conduct for councillors.”

The KRW Law statement added that JJ Magee had lodged a 38 page rebuttal to a complaint which had been lodged with the NI Local Government Commissioner for Standards.

The statement also said that councillor Magee did not alert Sinn Féin to the complaint as he believed there was no substance to it and that it would be quickly resolved once all the facts were provided.

It added that their client looks forward to “having his good name restored”.

Kearney said that the allegation made against JJ Magee has been forwarded to social services and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in compliance with the party’s children safeguarding policy.

Sinn Féin said it would be making no further comment as the matter is “under active investigation by the appropriate authorities”.