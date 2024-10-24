Why are so many immigrant communities voting Trump for President?

Kevin Rooney is a public sector administrator and previously a local journalist in Downpatrick.

With the US election just over a fortnight away, some very interesting polls and data are showing wide support for Donald Trump amongst Latino, Hispanic and black communities in the United States.

The aforementioned communities were historically Democrat supporters but the tide actually turned in 2016 then did a reverse in 2020 with Biden pulling the base back.

Now that base is going for Trump again.

How can the Democrats regain this base for 2028 onwards?

With respect to the black community, I don’t think wheeling out former President Obama in full-on lecture mode to the ‘brothers’ is the most sensible thing to do. It had all the feeling of being talked down to.

As for the immigrant community, there is an unfortunate tendency to bolt the gates shut in relation to those that may follow.

The right wing dogma of Trump and Co appeals to the insecurities of some of these communities.

This isn’t just prevalent in the US, the likes of Tories Priti Patel and Suella Braverman espouse similar sentiments in Britain.

And dare I say the Irish abroad are just as bad – Irish America have historically been Democrat supporters but vast swathes went Republican in recent decades and also voted Trump in 2016.

I’ll leave you, in my first column for Slugger, with the tale of the ex-pat Irishman interviewed during the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Standing outside an Irish club in London, the gentleman said he would be voting leave to keep the ‘foreigners’ out.

You just couldn’t make it up.

A Brazilian immigrant to President Trump at McDonald’s: “Mr. President, please don’t let the United States become Brazil!” That about sums up exactly what we’re fighting for. Absolutely incredible moment. 🔥🔥

pic.twitter.com/wuk5ZK5Dwz — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 20, 2024

