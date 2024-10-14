Sandy Row has 99 problems but the bridge ain’t one…

"MrUlster 20210827 - Boyne Bridge - PXL_20210827_111528927" by Mr Ulster is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Personally, I don’t see what all the fuss is about with the removal of the Boyne Bridge in Belfast. I never gave it a second thought the umpteen times I went over it. It only dates from the 1930s and has minimal architectural merit in my eyes.

Most surprising of all is the reaction from some local residents. There are many things the good people of Sandy Row should be angry about. What was once a shopping magnet for people from all over Belfast is now in a very sad state. Even the famous Reids Shoes closed down a few years ago.

The main problem, of course, is the paramilitaries/crime gangs. If you wish to take advantage of the cheap rent, it will not be long before you get a visit from some guys looking for ‘donations’. New housing developments are also a target for protection money, and this limits the building of much-needed housing. Add in the drug problems in that area courtesy of the ironic ‘defenders of their community’ and you have the recipe for a pretty bleak social environment for the people who live there. To paraphrase Jay Z, Sandy Row has 99 problems, but the bridge ain’t one.

The latest twist in the saga is posters erected over the weekend threatening workers on the site.

Now, police have removed the posters. Yes, the same police who have been telling us for years it is not their job to remove offensive posters, flags, etc.

This is the second time in a month that police have removed offensive posters. A few weeks ago, they removed anti-immigrant posters in Rathcoole. A shift in policy?

