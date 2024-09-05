Touring the new Grand Central Station…

Philip O’Neill is a retired civil servant from Belfast

I have always wanted to be a roving reporter and yesterday I got the opportunity to do so. Slugger was invited to the press launch for the new Grand Central Station, and as the usual suspects could not attend I was delegated to attend.

You will have by now seen the coverage on TV or in the newspapers, however I have decided to look at the new station from a social perspective. However I feel I must start this report by offering my views on the new station, and the word “wow” comes to mind. It is huge, it is airy, it is bright, it is spacious, it is welcoming and is people centric. The extensive use of natural light is a major asset, lighting up the extensive steel fabrication made and installed by local companies and reflecting brilliantly off the Italian tiled floor. The station officially opens to bus passengers on Sunday morning, the rail side is still be tested and they hope to have it open in the autumn. There are automated ticket machines, large bright information screens and an information kiosk for those who prefer human interaction. They have three anchor tenants in the form of Marks and Spencer, Pret a Manger and Brew Dog. I for one would hope that some local providers will see the opportunity offered by the station and channel their wares.

From a social perspective the station offers great opportunities. It sits directly between the largely nationalist Grosvenor Rd and the largely unionist Sandy Row. The next phase of the project will see the removal of the Durham St Bridge which will for the first time in decades provide a line of sight between these two communities. And this has not been lost on Translink. They have been working for some time now with the local communities, taking on-board some of their history and they plan to reflect this history with some of the public realm works that will surround the station. For example there will be bespoke murals reflecting traditional industries and they will use the metal from the bridge to provide space for young people. There were also opportunities offered by the main contractors by way of apprenticeships and subcontract work to local providers. This has not only provided much needed capital but also an opportunity to invest in future skills.

On a wider scale I feel Belfast now has the transport hub it needs and deserves. Visitors coming to Belfast will be made to feel welcome and that is no bad thing. This is far from being just a utilitarian building, designed just for function. It has form and modern design. Yes, the Glider does not stop at the station and this will need to be addressed. However the opportunity offered by having the train back and forth to Dublin every hour during the day cannot be overstated. And this is just the beginning. This hub offers great potential which I hope can be realised.

On a personal note I got to meet another Philip O’Neill, the Translink one and the person who had to foresight to commence the Grand Central Station project.

This is a guest slot to give a platform for new writers either as a one off, or a prelude to becoming part of the regular Slugger team.