The rapid decline in TV viewing among young people…

| Readers 557
person holding black remote control
Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

Most people are aware that TV viewing is on the decline, but it might surprise some people to see just how swift that decline is. New research by Ofcom shows 52% of 16-24-year-olds in the UK watch no broadcast TV at all in an average week. Facts like this are often framed in a discussion about the rise of social media and its ill effects but are less usually considered relative to what we’ll miss about the effects mass-viewing of TV used to have on society. There’s an interesting aspect of this to consider in Northern Ireland. Many people’s sense of national identity has been shaped by TV – what will happen now that is disappearing?

Furthermore, does this diminish or strengthen any of NI’s three main identities of British, Irish, and Northern Irish? If it does, presumably, it will affect politics. RTÉ and other Irish TV stations still have limited availability in NI, whereas BBC and other British stations have always had universal coverage. Does this mean it’s NI’s British identity that has the most to lose?

Some people might argue their sense of identity is fixed, or formed from other sources, so how much or little TV they watch isn’t important. But it’s hard to test that hypothesis for older people. You’d need a control group of people who had grown up in NI watching no TV at all. That might have seemed like a fanciful idea as recently as ten years ago, but not anymore. Now we are about to find out.

https://www.ofcom.org.uk/media-use-and-attitudes/media-habits-adults/gen-z-swerves-traditional-broadcast-tv-as-less-than-half-tune-in-weekly/

 

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Ireland’s most successful Olympics team…

Ben M

The rapid decline in TV viewing among young people…

Frank Schnittger

The Tipping Point: Kamala Harris versus Donald Trump

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation