Irish polling stations open for European and local elections…

A big politics day in the south. From RTÉ:
Voting will take place in three electoral contests – the local elections, the European elections and the contest to elect a mayor for Limerick.
These are the first nationwide elections in more than four years.
More than 3.7 million people are registered to vote in the local elections
They will choose 949 councillors in 166 local electoral areas.
Nearly 3.6 million people are registered for the European elections.
They will choose 14 Members of European Parliament (MEPs) across the three constituencies of South, Midlands-North-West and Dublin.
The 157,000 registered voters in Limerick city and county will also choose the country’s first directly-elected mayor.
I was going to say best of luck to all candidates but there seems to be quite a few headers running so maybe best of luck to the half sensible ones.
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.
