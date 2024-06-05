Jim Alister blasts barmy border bacon ban…

From Garrett Hargan in the Beltel:

Unionist critics of the Windsor Framework agreement have railed against an EU ban on smoke flavourings which could create a “smoky bacon border” with Britain, asking “is nothing safe from EU madness?”

Northern Irish crisp makers will be subject to an EU ban on smoke flavourings because of post-Brexit trading arrangements.

It has been reported that the EU’s food safety authority said toxicity concerns about some eight smoke flavourings, including those used for smoky bacon crisps, were “either confirmed or can’t be ruled out.”

As a result Brussels has not renewed market authorisations for the flavourings to be used.

Under the terms of the Windsor Framework, NI continues to follow hundreds of EU rules and has access to the EU’s single market unlike the rest of the UK.

Manufacturers such as crisp giant Tayto cannot now use the affected smoke flavourings at its Co Armagh headquarters in Northern Ireland.

However, Tayto Group, which bought Edinburgh-founded Golden Wonder in 2006, would still be able to use them in smoky bacon crisps made at its factories in Great Britain if it so desired.

Opponents of the Windsor Framework hit out at the prospect of a smoky bacon border, saying it was an example of sovereignty being eroded in Northern Ireland.

TUV leader Jim Allister posed the question, “Is nothing safe from EU madness?!”

He said those who think the Irish Sea border and being subject to EU law is all about dry constitutional issues should “sit up and take notice if they enjoy Tayto smoky bacon crisps.”

It’s great that Jim concerns himself with the challenging issues that affect the good people of Ulster.

First, they came from the smoky bacon; I said nothing because I could take or leave them. Then they came for the salt and vinegar and I shrugged with indifference. Then they came for the cheese and onion, and there was no one left to stop me from eating the entire share bag…

Is it controversial to say I prefer King Crisps? Although the Tayto Craft fancy crisps are nice.

