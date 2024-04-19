The 48 children who never came home…

From the BBC:

A number of relatives of 48 people who died in a Dublin nightclub fire in 1981 have called for a government apology after a jury found they had been unlawfully killed.

The jury in the inquests delivered their verdict after 11 days of deliberation.

It was met by cheers and applause from relatives in court.

About 800 people had been attending a Valentine’s Day disco when the fire started.

Jurors also found it began in the hot press of the main bar and was caused by an electrical fault.

The original inquest, in 1981, ruled the fire started because of arson, a theory which was never accepted by the families of victims.

That ruling was dismissed in 2009.

After years of campaigning by the families, the then-attorney general granted a fresh inquest in 2019.