Israeli attacks Iran…

This morning Israeli attacked Iran with a missile strike. Is this a face-saving exercise after the Iranian missile strikes on Israel or a precursor to a wider war in the Middle East?
Israel has hit Iran with a missile, US officials say, but the extent of the attack is not yet clear
Follow live updates and analysis https://t.co/Ym5n7vExJA
— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) April 19, 2024
