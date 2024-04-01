New public artwork on the St Annes spire divides opinion…

The spire at St Anne’s Cathedral has been a feature of the Belfast skyline since 2007. Now Danish artist Olaf Riplo has made it even more eye-catching with his art installation called ‘The Tower of Babel Revisited.’

Olaf is well known for his public art installations across Europe that critique our modern digital obsessions. In 2022, the Palatine Hill in Rome was the scene for his piece ‘The Colosseum of Likes‘. A towering, decaying structure resembling the Colosseum, but built entirely from oversized “like” buttons fabricated from rusted metal. This highlighted the hollowness of social media validation and the decline of meaningful dialogue. He won the 2020 Turner Prize for ‘The Wall We Built Ourselves’. A transparent wall at the location of checkpoint Charlie in Berlin made of countless tangled headphones, mirroring the Berlin Wall but representing the self-imposed barriers we create through technology and social isolation.

To the layman’s eyes, his St Annes installation looks like a giant cocktail stick, a common sight at every 1970s and 80s house party. But speaking to Marie-Louise Muir on the Radio Ulster Arts Extra show, Olaf explained the deeper significance of his work:

This artistic exploration transcends mere critique – it excavates the hollowed-out husk of contemporary human interaction. We, the tragically digitised, have become tethered to the flickering ghosts within our screens, a pale imitation of the vibrant communion that once flourished. My muse, food (a stark reminder of desiccated revelry) perched precariously atop a cocktail stick, is a spectral echo of bygone soirees. It whispers tales of a Belfast bathed in the warm glow of analog connection – a time before the cacophony of the digital deluge. Here, in the pre-internet Eden, the air crackled with the electricity of human exchange, not the sterile hum of information overload. The spire of St. Anne’s, a phantasmagoric needle piercing the digitised veil, becomes a poignant symbol of our lost cathedral of connection. Its stoic form serves as a silent rebuke to the fleeting, ephemeral interactions of our current existence. This piece is not merely an artwork; it’s a seance, summoning the spirits of a more convivial past. It’s a desperate plea to resurrect the art of face-to-face, a forgotten ritual where laughter could linger in the air, unburdened by the cold, blue light of alienation. It harks back to the 1970s when Belfast was a more peaceful and quieter place.

Ulster University commissioned the work to promote its new Belfast campus. However, some have criticised the £50k grant from Belfast City Council as part of its Belfast 2024 creative programme.

Ilyich Murphy, A spokesperson for People Before Profit, was not impressed:

However, a spokesperson for Ulster University defended the work, saying that so far, reactions from visitors have been positive. #BelfastTower has been the top trending hashtag on NI TikTok for the past week, and it has knocked the Duke of York off the top spot of being the most Instagramed place in Belfast.

Hopefully, this piece will prove less controversial than Olaf’s 2018 installation in Amsterdam. ‘The Bridge of Broken Connections’ was a bridge over one of Amsterdam’s canals with missing steps, prompting people to find creative ways to connect across the gap. All was well until a stag party from England tried to cross the bridge the worse for wear and 3 of them drowned in the attempt.

You can make up your mind about the artwork as the installation continues until the 30th of June.