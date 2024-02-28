First Minister Michelle O’Neill attends Windsor Park…

From the BBC:

First Minister Michelle O’Neill has described her first Northern Ireland game at Windsor Park as a “thoroughly enjoyable experience”.

She was joined by Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly at the game between the NI women’s team and Montenegro.

The Uefa Women’s Nations League play-off match ended in a 1-1 draw, meaning NI secured a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Ms O’Neill praised the team as “magnificent role models”.

“I believe in the power of sport to unite communities and bring people together from across the political divide, north – south and across these two islands,” she said.

Ms O’Neill had committed to attending a Northern Ireland match at Windsor Park after taking up the post of first minister earlier in February.

In 2023, she also showed support on social media for the Northern Ireland senior men’s team ahead of a crunch game.