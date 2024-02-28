First Minister Michelle O’Neill attends Windsor Park…

| Readers 2133

From the BBC:

First Minister Michelle O’Neill has described her first Northern Ireland game at Windsor Park as a “thoroughly enjoyable experience”.

She was joined by Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly at the game between the NI women’s team and Montenegro.

The Uefa Women’s Nations League play-off match ended in a 1-1 draw, meaning NI secured a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Ms O’Neill praised the team as “magnificent role models”.

“I believe in the power of sport to unite communities and bring people together from across the political divide, north – south and across these two islands,” she said.

Ms O’Neill had committed to attending a Northern Ireland match at Windsor Park after taking up the post of first minister earlier in February.

In 2023, she also showed support on social media for the Northern Ireland senior men’s team ahead of a crunch game.

Will Emma Little-Pengelly be pitching up at a GAA game anytime soon?

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Sir Jeff is “in the business of winning converts and growing support” for the Union…

Brian O'Neill

You can have your operation, but be prepared to travel…

Brian O'Neill

First Minister Michelle O’Neill attends Windsor Park…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation