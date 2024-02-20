Dublin daddy splash’s €800m on projects in NI…

It is not that long ago since Ireland was an economic basket case and NI had the good roads, now the roles are reversed with Ireland having a massive budget surplus the past few years.

Today the Irish government approved a massive spending commitment for projects in Northern Ireland.

Is it an act of charity? Goodwill? Or pragmatism that in a decade or two all these assets will be in a United Ireland? Whatever the reason who does not like a massive dose of investment.

The Shared Island funding announcement includes:

  • €600m for the A5 North-West transport corridor

  • €50m for Casement Park in west Belfast

  • Funding for Narrow Water Bridge connecting County Down and County Louth

  • €12.5m for a new hourly rail service between Belfast and Dublin

  • €10m in a renewed visitor experience at the Battle of the Boyne site in County Meath

  • Commitment to work with the Astronomical Observatories of Ireland’s three sites at Dunsink, Armagh and Birr

  • Developing pilot cooperation schemes by enterprise agencies (up to €30m) and on education (up to €24m)

€10 million for the Boyne? They could go further and host the Belfast Twelfth parade in the new Casement Park 😀

