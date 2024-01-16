“This year will be harder than last year. On the other hand, it will be easier than next year…”

| Readers 0
trail in snow
Photo by eberhard 🖐 grossgasteiger on Unsplash

I love this quote from a Brian Feeney column last week:

In 1967 Enver Hoxha, the Albanian Stalinist dictator, said in his new year message: “This year will be harder than last year. On the other hand, it will be easier than next year.” Inspirational stuff indeed.

A few tweets give a good overview of all that is not well on the good ship Northern Ireland. As you may have noticed we woke up to a blanket of snow. Good job that roads service is there to keep the roads clear, oh wait…

Still, lucky we have our world-class ‘free’ health service:

And it is great that we give ALL our kids the opportunity of a great education…

Oh well, at least the lights are on for now…

 

 

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

“This year will be harder than last year. On the other hand, it will be easier than next year…”

Frank Schnittger

Champions Cup round 3 and Ireland 2024 6 Nations squad selection…

Soapbox

Exploring the crisis in Irish road racing…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation