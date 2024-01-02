Here be dragons…

2024 is the year of the dragon. I was born in a dragon year, and supposedly I am confident, intelligent, and ambitious. Also passionate and energetic.

I guess it would also explain my occasional habit of flying over small villages and vapouring random residents.

Anyway, this was brought to mind when I saw this fabulous dragon drone show of a dragon. How cool is this?

When does the world decide fireworks to be outlawed, this will be the replacement. 1500 drones pic.twitter.com/6IHvMizgZN — Linus (●ᴗ●) (@LinusEkenstam) January 1, 2024

Drone shows are pretty cool, and the Chinese seem to be leading the way in spectacle.

Happy New Year to all our readers.