Thoughts on leadership…

I wonder how our political leaders measure up…
Leaders shouldn't aim to be liked. They should strive to be respected.
We don’t have to agree with every decision. We need to align with their visions and admire their values.
Trust isn’t granted for competence alone. It's earned through caring about people and principles.
— Adam Grant (@AdamMGrant) December 7, 2023
