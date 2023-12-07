170 trees and saplings in Orangefield Park cut down in error…

| Readers 594
green leafed trees
Photo by Irina Iriser on Unsplash

From the BBC:

An east Belfast woodland was cut down by accident in part due to ineffective communication, Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (NIE) has said.

A local councillor told BBC News NI around 170 trees and saplings in Orangefield Park were cut down in error.

The instructions given to NIE said the trees should only have been trimmed.

NIE has said it will restore the woodland and will introduce new procedures.

On Thursday, councillors at Belfast City Council will be asked to approve NIE’s offer to replant the area.

Overhead power lines are owned and managed by NIE Networks who have a responsibility to cut back any trees that grow around the lines.

Power lines run through the woodland in Orangefield Park and in April 2023 NIE had asked the council for permission to cut back the trees.

The council granted a license for the work with specific instructions to “lop the trees, as opposed to felling them” and stated that the work should be completed outside the bird nesting season.

In May, a NIE contractor began to clear the area, but work was suspended when residents complained about “excessive tree cutting”.

NIE said that the work carried out in May was “technically competent” but acknowledge that the tree cutting works “deviated significantly from those agreed with Belfast City Council as detailed in the published work instruction.”

It added that “changes to cut‐type and the disposal of arisings were made without rigour and on an ad‐hoc basis”

In a statement, NIE said: “We know that the issue arose due to the effectiveness of the communication between the contractor and NIE Networks.”

Belfast City Council’s climate and city resilience committee will meet to discuss NIE’s response to the incident on Thursday evening.

NIE have asked the council for permission to finish the work it had started in clearing the area and to begin restoring the woodland.

An area of around 1,400 square metres was cleared and NIE have offered to plant 400 new trees in the space with around 60% of these being hazel trees.

New procedures will also be put in place for contractors managing trees on council sites.

Feck me, does anything in this place work anymore?

In Northern Ireland, we literally can’t see the wood from the trees.

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Now is the winter of our discontent. More strikes ahead…

Brian O'Neill

170 trees and saplings in Orangefield Park cut down in error…

Soapbox

An open letter to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation