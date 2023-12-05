New report by the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee…

From the BBC:

Stormont’s first and deputy first ministers should be renamed joint first ministers, a Westminster committee has said.

The proposal is part of a report by the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee into power-sharing government.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has said it has “grave concerns” about the recommended reforms.

But Sinn Féin said it was time to learn lessons from what has and has not worked since the Good Friday Agreement.

The committee made the recommendations following an inquiry into the effectiveness of the institutions.

Northern Ireland has been without a government for 21 months.

This is due to the DUP’s protest against post-Brexit trade rules.

The committee has also recommended that elections of joint first ministers should be open to any party – rather than just the two largest parties – and also be elected by a two-thirds majority of MLAs, instead of the current system requiring a majority of both unionists and nationalists.

You can read the report here (PDF)…

All this seems fairly obvious and common sense so of course the DUP is against it and has “grave concerns”.

