Number 10 flag blunder…

photo of black metal framed glass street post near gray concrete building during daytime
Photo by Jordhan Madec on Unsplash

Pity the poor social media manager who posted this post on the Number 10 Instagram account. The original version contained the Irish flag.

Even more bizarre, do you wonder what the Scottish dancers have to do with Northern Ireland? If you were of a cynical mind you would almost think our glorious rulers have absolutely no insight into anything outside London let alone over the Irish Sea.

